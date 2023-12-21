Kyvos Wins Silver In 13Th Annual 'Best In Biz' Awards 2023

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LOS GATOS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 21, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Kyvos Insights, the pioneering high-speed data analytics platform, has been named a silver winner in the“Most Innovative Version of the Year” category of the Best in Biz Awards 2023. Kyvos was recognized for transforming the analytics landscape through innovations in version 2023 and transformative strategic partnerships.Kyvos delivers high-speed analytics for any volume of data, any number of concurrent users and on any cloud platform of choice. Its AI-based smart aggregation technology and generative AI capabilities make it one of the most powerful solutions available today. The cloud-native platform offers end-to-end analytics through its analytical data warehouse and promotes a data-driven culture with a universal semantic layer that facilitates easy data consumption across the enterprise. Kyvos also brings future-ready data mesh capabilities that allows enterprises to leverage 'data as a product' for integrated analysis across functions.The award recognizes Kyvos' groundbreaking achievements confirming its status as a leading innovator in the space. This pioneering technology enables interactive exploration of enormous on-cloud datasets while providing outstanding performance and rapid query results. The jury also took note of Kyvos' strategic OEM partnership with leading data, analytics and software technology partners to deliver a modernized analytics architecture that is transforming analytics with deeper and faster insights, while handling extremely complex business logic against sensitive data.With over 600 participants across the private and public sector from all industries in the U.S. and Canada, the 13th annual Best in Biz Awards program witnessed intense competition. The 2023 judging panel included, among others, writers and contributors to Ad Age, Computerworld, Fast Company, Forbes, Inc., Portland Tribune and Washington Post. This year's judges highlighted the winning companies' breadth and depth of innovation, their novel approaches to employing new technologies, impressive workplace benefits and employee diversity and inclusion programs, as well as continued community involvement and critical investments in environment and corporate social responsibility programs.About KyvosKyvos is a modern, cloud-native, high-speed data analytics platform that enables sub-second querying on massive datasets. The platform's universal semantic layer democratizes data for all users across the enterprise, enabling self-serve analytics. Its AI-powered smart aggregation technology modernizes advanced analytics, while reducing the time and cost to extract insights. With Kyvos, instantly analyze data at any scale using the visualization tool and underlying cloud platform of your choice. For more information, visit us at or connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn .

Nidhi Khatri

Kyvos Insights

+91 9977217112

email us here