Egnyte Ranks Among Top 100 Large Companies For Best Company Culture By Comparably

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA, UNITED STATES, December 21, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Egnyte , the secure platform for content collaboration and governance, has been named one of the top 100 large companies for Best Company Culture by the Comparably Awards. This achievement is the 16th time the company has been recognized by Comparably over the last five years, and highlights Egnyte's dedication to a workplace environment built on its key values of Invested Relationships, Fiscal Prudence, and Candid Conversations.



"We are honored to be one of the recipients of Comparably's Best Company Culture award for our efforts to build a workplace where our employees feel valued," said Vineet Jain, co-founder and CEO of Egnyte. "This achievement reflects our commitment to our mission and key core values, which foster teamwork and innovation.”



Comparably bases its awards on anonymous employee feedback, analyzing more than 20 million ratings from 70,000 companies. Recognized for its comprehensive data on both large (more than 500 employees), small and midsize organizations across nearly 20 workplace categories, Comparably is a highly regarded SaaS platform for employer branding and a trusted authority on workplace culture and compensation.



According to Comparably , Egnyte's mission, vision, and values motivate its entire team with 97% of surveyed employees proud to be a part of the company. Aside from salary, two-thirds of the staff highlight career advancement opportunities as a critical component of their job satisfaction. This insight from Comparably emphasizes the importance of a clear mission statement and solid company values in maintaining employee alignment and fostering a positive workplace environment.



Egnyte's remarkable year is highlighted by a series of prestigious recognitions, including being named a Cloud Disruptor in the 2023 Stratus Awards for Cloud Computing and securing multiple wins at the 2023 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards in Data Cloud Security, Data Security, and Data Governance. The company also earned the 2022-2023 Cloud Award for Most Innovative Use of Data in the Cloud. Further solidifying its leadership, several Egnyte executives were honored in CRN's 2023 Women of the Channel and named to the 2023 CRN Channel Chief list.



