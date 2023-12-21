Inventionhome® Announces New Invention- Convertible Pickup Truck Secure Transport System

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

MONROEVILLE, PA, USA, December 21, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Kurt B. of Biscoe, NC is the creator of the Convertible Pickup Truck Secure Transport System, a rapid conversion system for pickup trucks allowing the truck bed to be converted quickly and easily into a box-style truck and back again via four to five easily removable and stackable lightweight sections. When installed, cargo can be carried in a large, enclosed, and secure space with standup headroom for most people. The system also creates an enclosed space that can utilize LED lighting for better illumination while working and features adequate ventilation to facilitate the user of power tools and other equipment.Many businesses, especially those involved in delivery, construction, and service industries, seek modifications to enhance the functionality of their pickup trucks. This includes adding custom cargo boxes, utility bodies, or specialized equipment to meet specific job requirements. There are numerous aftermarket manufacturers and suppliers that are consistently seeking conversion kit products that come in different materials, designs, and functionalities to cater to diverse customer needs, a niche market the Convertible Pickup Truck Secure Transport System could fill.The prototype has been operational for approximately 18 months, without the cabover section, and has performed better than expected. Designs have already been completed for a second and improved version. The idea came from a need to transport any type of bulk cargo that you either want to keep clean/dry, secure, or both.“I wanted to transport my motorcycle to and from the dirt track without the cost and complexity of a trailer, but still be able to walk away from my truck for an extended period of time, if necessary, without worrying if the cargo would be there when I returned,” Kurt said.“I really didn't have room for a box trailer where I lived previously and didn't have a need for one very often, so this idea was born,” he continued. When he went looking online for something to purchase, there was nothing.“All available toppers were too flimsy and/or were not tall enough to accommodate a motorcycle,” Kurt reported. He said that he intended to only keep the cargo top on during motorcycle trips, but it came in handy for so many other things, that he's kept it on for over a year and a half.“It's performed incredibly,” he said,“there's not a large weight/MPG penalty, it's incredibly strong, and it performs well at highway speeds.”Kurt is looking for a U.S. partner in the custom fabrication industry who is looking to grow a business opportunity. Kurt said that this product is particularly suited to custom fabrication as every situation is a bit different. Pickup trucks come in all shapes and sizes, and this product can be scaled to almost any one of them. He reported that mass production would likely never be appropriate for this product; growth through licensing opportunities seems to be the way to go. As an entrepreneur who has worked in business development during his career, Kurt has very realistic expectations of IP sharing and ownership.“I understand that the reward needs to flow according to risk exposure; I just want to see someone make a real success with this in exchange for a realistic acquisition and/or licensing agreement,” Kurt said.“Someone needs to make some real money with this and I don't plan to go into the fabrication business.”The customization opportunities are almost endless from camping, refrigeration, custom transport, etc. While this version is built from steel and aluminum, Kurt is particularly excited about the potential to innovate with new designs and materials,“I love to see innovation,” Kurt said,“It really gets me motivated in addition to watching improvements give way to new ideas and other improvements to the product; that's exciting!” He stated further that“It would be a dream come true to see a small to medium-sized fabrication or machine shop somewhere in the U.S. make this a big success.” For more pictures and a video of this product, please visit:Kurt was issued his Utility Patent from the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome , a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to his Convertible Pickup Truck Secure Transport System. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.Companies interested in the Convertible Pickup Truck Secure Transport System can contact InventionHome at .... Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at ... or by calling 1-866-844-6512.About InventionHome®InventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email ... or visit .

