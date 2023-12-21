New Awards For Cloudeq Include Best CEO (#5), Best Company Culture (#7), And Best Company For Diversity (#32)

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

cloudEQ Logo

cloudEQ, a top-tier cloud migration solutions provider, proudly earns prestigious awards from Comparably

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, December 21, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- cloudEQ's CEO Sean Barker secured the 5th position among competitors, a significant climb from last year's 19th spot. The company's score highlights cloudEQ's upward trajectory, showcasing it as a powerhouse that maintains emotional intelligence to foster a resilient team. Notably, an impressive 98% of employees affirm their pride in being part of the company.cloudEQ's Culture Score achieved a remarkable feat, securing the #7 position, a substantial ascent from its previous #21 ranking on the Best Company Culture list. An outstanding 98% of cloudEQ employees express anticipation in working with their colleagues, a noteworthy achievement. The leadership team's emotional intelligence translates into tangible benefits for clients – by truly listening, the team efficiently addresses issues, surpassing customer expectations. This accolade reinforces the theme of contented employees collaboratively pursuing shared goals of excellence, positivity, and inclusivityThese accolades join an already distinguished roster of awards, including recognition for Best CEO in Diversity, Best Company for Diversity, Best Company for Culture, Best CEO, Best Company for Career Growth, Best Company Happiness, Best Company Work-Life Balance, Best Company Outlook, Best Company Leadership, Best Company for Women and Best Engineering Team in 2023.Consistently earning an A+ culture rating from hundreds of current employees, coupled with one of the lowest turnover rates in the industry, indicates that team members at cloudEQ are not just content but also highly motivated to persist in their roles.About cloudEQ:cloudEQ is a professional services company with hundreds of certified experts in Microsoft, Amazon, Google, New Relic, ServiceNow, Big Panda, Virtana, and much more. We are Fortune 100 executives, experienced leaders, and technical experts with a mission to provide experience-based cloud services. With experience on both sides of the table, cloudEQ offers a depth and breadth of knowledge you can leverage as your own. When it comes to our teams, we maintain an in-house training and learning center to ensure we're always learning and building the right team for you.As the people who power your digital transformation, we embody the EQ (emotional intelligence) needed for a strong rapport and partnership. We demonstrate this through empathy and understanding of your business goals and your people. It's our depth of experience that leads to trust, and it's the trust in our people that leads to powerful results.Specializing in migration, optimization, and automation of your cloud environment, you can count on cloudEQ to lead your transformation with speed that lasts.Our vision and mission are to deliver cloud technology services with a focus on our client's needs first. EQ in business is the commitment to focusing on understanding client and employee success as a core component to the company's activities. At cloudEQ our clients and employees come first, and we are proud to be serving them both.Services include:ObservabilityFinOpsSecurityDevSecOpsSecurityCloud MigrationsApplication DevelopmentManaged ServicescloudEQ is a global brand with locations in the United States, Canada, Europe, and India.

cloudEQ Sales

cloudEQ

+1 872-263-8210

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn