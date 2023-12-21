Introducing Integrarental's New Driver's License Image Capture Add-On

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

integraSoft software showing the scanned ID ingested directly into the rental software

integraRental now offers Driver's License Image Capture Add-On for identity verification and data automation using the IDScan's Thales CR5400 ID scanner

BETTENDORF, IOWA, UNITED STATES, December 21, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The rental industry continues to evolve, and integraRental remains at the forefront with the addition of our premium Driver's License Image Capture Add-On. Designed to empower rental businesses with enhanced customer verification, increased asset security, and streamlined rental agreement creation , this innovative feature is set to increase efficiency, protection, and profitability.Key Features of the integraRental Driver's License Image Capture Add-On include:Empowering Customers - Customers now have the convenience of scanning their driver's licenses at the counter, saving both the customer and your staff significant time.Enhanced Customer Verification – Users can easily capture and store driver's license images directly at the checkout counter, streamlining customer verification and rental agreement creation. Stored ID images can be accessed at the customer profile and rental agreement views at any time.Cutting-Edge AI Automation - The integration of AI technology allows for the swift and accurate scanning of ID information that is then stored securely within integraRental.Customers can purchase a compatible Thales CR5400 duplex ID scanner through the IDScan webstore . integraRental then ingests the ID data directly into the software, saving valuable man-hours and eliminating the risk of typos.Upgrade your rental business today with integraRental's new Driver's License Image Capture Add-On and embrace a new era of efficiency, protection, and customer satisfaction.Want to know more about this new product? Contact our sales team today!...563-332-5030About IDScanIDScan is the leading AI-powered identity verification platform focusing on age validation and fraud reduction for high compliance industries. We have enhanced digital and physical environments for more than 7,500 customers including IBM, Shell, AMC Theaters, Trader Joe's, and Circa Casinos. For more information, visit .

Jillian Kossman

IDScan

+1 714-353-1769

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn