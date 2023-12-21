Richardson Plastic Surgeons On Candidacy For Laser Hair Removal

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The plastic surgeons of Regional Skin & Laser Center in Richardson and Sherman discuss factors that can qualify a patient for laser hair removal.

RICHARDSON, TX, USA, December 21, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The estheticians of Regional Skin & Laser Center – a medical spa in Richardson , Sherman, and Rockwall – are proficient in several cosmetic laser procedures. In addition to laser skin rejuvenation, the team offers laser hair removal with the SplendorX® hair reduction system. According to the six plastic surgeons who supervise the medical spa – Drs. Denton Watumull, Bruce Byrne, Joshua Lemmon, Derek Rapp, Chase Derrick, and Chirag Mehta – this device is the safest, fastest, and most efficient laser hair removal system in the field. By destroying hair follicles during the initial hair growth (anagen) phase, this system can reduce up to 90% of unwanted hair on virtually any part of the body for all skin types.The surgeons state that while laser hair removal is typically very successful when performed by a qualified provider, not everyone is eligible for this treatment. They describe the ideal laser hair removal candidate as a patient who wishes to reduce thick, dark hair on their face, arms, legs, décolletage, or elsewhere. They also note that candidates should have relatively healthy skin that is free from significant infections, rashes, or burns.“If a patient regularly goes tanning, they will likely be advised to stop immediately prior to the procedure,” Dr. Lemmon adds, explaining that combining tanning methods with laser hair removal can lead to reduced efficacy and possible complications.Otherwise, says Dr. Rapp, patients should be aware that a high level of contrast between skin and hair color is usually necessary for successful laser hair removal.“Traditionally, the procedure has been considered most effective for patients with dark hair and light skin,” he explains.“However, modern examples of laser hair removal technology – such as the SplendorX® system – have made it possible for the treatment to be available for virtually all skin types and tones.” In any case, the doctors add, some patients are directed to temporarily dye their hair so the laser can better detect the follicles.To conclude, the physicians encourage patients who are interested in laser hair removal to seek the help of an experienced esthetician or plastic surgeon. An experienced professional, they state, can thoroughly examine the patient's skin health to determine that the procedure is safe for them, and can recommend additional or alternative treatments if necessary.About Regional Skin & Laser CenterA medical spa with locations in Richardson, Rockwall, and Sherman, TX, Regional Skin & Laser Center is supervised by a team of six board-certified plastic surgeons and operated by licensed estheticians and certified aesthetic nurse specialists. In addition to a myriad of state-of-the-art laser treatments, the team at Regional Skin & Laser Center offers injectables and fillers (such as BOTOX ® Cosmetic and JUVÉDERM®), customized facials, chemical peels, and scientifically-backed skin care products. The physicians are available for interview upon request.For more information about Regional Skin & Laser Center, visit regionalskinlaser or facebook/regionalskin or find the practice on Instagram @regionalskinlaser.To view the original source of this release, click here: practice-news/richardson-plastic-surgeons-on-candidacy-for-laser-hair-removal/###Regional Skin & Laser CenterRichardson Location:3201 E President George Bush Hwy, Suite #105Richardson, TX 75082(972) 470-5012Sherman Location:1111 E Sara Swamy DrSherman, TX 75090(972) 470-5012Rockwall Location:1407 Ridge Rd, Suite #101Rockwall, TX 75087(214) 535-9623Rosemont Media

