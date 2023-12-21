Odex Announces A Landmark Year Of International Expansion And Milestones

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

ODeX image Recap 2023

ODeX is proud to announce a series of significant accomplishments and milestones achieved throughout the year 2023.

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, December 21, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Key Milestones in 2023:- April 2023: ODeX successfully went live in Nigeria, marking a significant step in its African expansion.- June 2023: A landmark collaboration with Grimaldi Line for Invoice Generation via ODeX, enhancing service efficiency.- June 2023: ODeX expanded its operations to Senegal, further extending its reach in Africa.- August 2023: Introduction of a new module for Evergreen Line in India, a major advancement in our service offerings.- September 2023: Launch of various Import and Export modules for Emirates Line in India, continuing our commitment to enhancing trade facilitation.- October 2023: ODeX's expansion reached a new milestone with its launch in the USA, marking a significant presence in the North American market.- December 2023: The company's growth continued with a successful launch in Singapore, a key trade hub in Asia.- December 2023: ODeX made its mark in South Africa, further extending its global footprint.Reflecting on Past Achievements:- 2017: Certification by D.G. Shipping as the secure web platform for VGM submissions.- 2019: International expansion into the Gulf and West Africa.- 2020: Automation and digitization of various services to facilitate EXIM Trade during the COVID pandemic.- 2022: Achievement of a global user base exceeding 100,000 users.- 2023: Expansion of ODeX services in over 10 countries, showcasing our commitment to global trade facilitation.As ODeX continues to grow and innovate, we remain committed to providing seamless, efficient, and secure digital solutions for the EXIM community. This year's journey reflects our dedication to enhancing global trade operations and serving our expanding customer base across diverse geographies.These accomplishments show significant progress toward ODeX's commitment to building the most efficient universal digital platform for the ocean shipping industry. With strong momentum going into 2024, ODeX sees further expansion and innovation to benefit its customers and partners.For more information about ODeX and our services, please visit our website atAbout ODeX:ODeX is a pioneer in the digital transformation of EXIM trade services. With a focus on innovation and customer-centric solutions, ODeX has revolutionized the way trade documentation and processes are managed, contributing significantly to the efficiency and effectiveness of global trade operations.

