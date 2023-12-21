Opkey Concludes 2023 With Remarkable Achievements In Growth, Innovation, And Strategic Partnerships

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Opkey rounds out 2023 with 3X year-over-year growth and new relationships.

DUBLIN, CA, USA, December 21, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Opkey , the industry leader in test automation, announced a successful 2023, marked by significant growth and innovation. The company achieved a threefold increase in both revenue and customer base, secured new partnerships, and pioneered key advancements in its testing platform.What were the highlights? Opkey announced a strategic partnership with Oracle and remains the #1 rated app in the Oracle Cloud Marketplace. This partnership expands on their successful track record in automating testing for Oracle Cloud customers across Oracle ERP, HCM, SCM, and EPM applications. Opkey also became Coupa's first and only test automation partner, and is now listed in the Coupa App Marketplace.The company continued to bring their best-in-class end-to-end test automation platform to new clients who are using Opkey to streamline their testing across variety of applications and use cases, including leading Fortune 500 companies in retail, manufacturing, state and local government, CPG, and healthcare and life sciences.Opkey also deepened its strategic partnerships with leading consulting firms including KPMG, PwC, Accenture, Huron, Fujitsu, SHI, and Mastek. Opkey continues to work closely with these partners to solve problems that customers face and advance testing capacities in real time.The company also received several awards and recognitions, including a designation as a key player in Gartner's Market Guide for AI-Augmented Software Testing Tools. Opkey has maintained its position as a G2 Enterprise high performer for eight consecutive quarters and also received the top ranking for customer satisfaction in G2's report on software testing for Winter 2023.The company launched Opkey One, a comprehensive testing platform that covers everything from quality management to project tracking. This platform simplifies configuration management and enhances project oversight. Additionally, they introduced new user testing methods powered by AI, as well as advanced Generative AI for quicker test data creation. The company also improved its load and performance testing capabilities. Opkey continues to lead in test automation for ERP migrations, implementations, and business-as-usual testing needs.Pankaj Goel , Founder & CEO of Opkey, reflected on the journey, stating, "It's been a big year for Opkey, and I couldn't be more pleased with the advances on our product and the many great relationships we've built and fostered with our partners and customers. We remain committed to our goal of providing the best test automation solutions on the market.”About OpkeyOpkey is accelerating and innovating test automation for web, mobile, and ERP applications. Opkey's No-Code platform instantly generates the test cases you need and transforms them into automated test cases in one click, enabling both business users and IT to automate and scale testing efforts. With 30,000+ pre-built test cases across 15+ ERPs and 150+ technologies, and notable mentions by industry analysts like IDC, Gartner, and Forrester, as well as the top rating in the Oracle Cloud Marketplace, Opkey is redefining the future of test automation. Opkey has more than 250 enterprise clients, and is headquartered in Dublin, California, with offices in NYC, Pittsburgh, India, and Australia.Media Contacts:

