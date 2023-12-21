Basketball Prodigy Zion Harmon Signs NIL Deal With House Of Soles

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

BCU Basketball star Zion Harmon

- Mike HarmonDAYTONA BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, December 21, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Zion Harmon was the prodigy of all prodigies-the youngest player to ever play on the Nike EYBL 17U circuit. As a 7th grader, he played varsity basketball for Lighthouse Christian in Antioch, Tennessee. Zion would start his 8th-grade year as the starting point guard for Bowling Green High School, where he won the State Championship. The youngest player ever invited to the USA Basketball U16, traveling to Argentina, and winning a Gold Medal.From age five, Zion knew he wanted to play basketball at the highest level like his idols Kobe Bryant and Allen Iverson. Before Zion would ever play college basketball, he amassed a massive following throughout the country; kids and adults alike knew his name. One of his fans was a 12-year-old named Lonnie Smith, from Okemos, Michigan. Like Zion, he loved the game of basketball and was also a starting guard for his high school team. Smith, a college sophomore at Central Michigan University, is the CEO of House of Soles, an East Lansing-based retail sneaker and apparel store, he started with his twin brother, Lennie Smith, at 16. Lonnie followed Harmon's career for several years, not knowing that one day he would have the opportunity to sign Harmon, on his first NIL deal. At 19 years old, Lonnie and Lennie Smith are part of a new trend of young entrepreneurs impacting their generation.Harmon, now in his sophomore year, is a starting point guard for Bethune Cookman University, where he is winning both on and off the court. Zion, under the direction of head coach & former NBA star Reggie Theus, immediately impacted BCU basketball; he was the All-SWAC Freshman Player of the Year, First Team All SWAC, he made the Dean List, and most recently was awarded SWAC Player of the Week . He is a rising basketball star, still chasing his dreams of playing in the NBA one day, like his icons Kobe Bryant and Allen Iverson. According to his dad Mike Harmon, "Zion's biggest motivation is to use his talents to glorify God."Quiet, spiritual, unassuming, hardworking, and kind. Zion Harmon made a name for himself as a young basketball phenomenon. Now, he's making a name for himself as a college basketball star and successful student.

