EU finance ministers approves fresh financial guidelines

(MENAFN) European Union (EU) finance ministers came to a conclusion on Wednesday concerning new fiscal guidelines after concessions between the two groups run by France and Germany inside the alliance.



The recognized goals of a maximum 60 percent debt-to-GDP ratio as well as a maximum 3 percent shortage stays the same. Nonetheless, alterations have been presented to allow EU members to slowly decrease shortage and debts starting in two years over four to seven years.



Nations may choose to extend durations in case they open establishments and investments in line with EU’s main concerns.



The Spanish administration, presently in position of the EU presidency on a rotating basis, praised the agreement as a “historic landmark” in a post on X.



It highlighted that the fresh economic administrative agenda makes sure both steadiness and

development with rules that are "balanced, realistic, fit for present and future challenges."

Dutch Finance Minister Sigrid Kaag mentioned that the contract is favorable to improvements and investments.



She stated: "This agreement stimulates reforms, allowing for the right investments tailored to the situation of individual countries."



The EU’s last fiscal guidelines had been postponed since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, permitting administrations to surge spending in the awaken of the recession. The interruption of the rules is supposed to end in 2024.

