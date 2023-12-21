Turkish, Egyptian leaders appeal for delivering humanitarian assistance to Gaza

(MENAFN) Turkish Leader Erdogan and his Egyptian peer Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi called for escalating labors to bring humanitarian assistance to the Gaza Strip among the continuing war between Israel and Hamas, as he stated on Wednesday.





In a phone call, the two presidents discussed "Israel's attacks on Palestinian territory and efforts to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza", based on the declaration.



The Turkish Leader stressed the importance for Islamic nations to keep their intensive actions to start a lasting ceasefire, the statement mentioned.



The death rate of Palestinians from Israeli assaults in the Gaza Strip since October 7 has extended to 20,000, as per a statement published by an administration media led by Hamas on Wednesday.



The hefty Israeli attacks on Gaza arrived in response for an assault by the Gaza- dominant Hamas that killed around 1,200 in Israel, as an Israeli source mentions.



In the meantime, Erdogan praised Sisi on his reappointment as Egyptian leader.



The Turkish Leader hoped that Turkey-Egypt associations would grow during Sisi’s future time as Egypt’s leader, the Turkish office said.



Turkey and Egypt are escalating efforts to reestablish joint associations. Ankara-Egypt relations went bad after previous Egyptian Leader Mohamed Morsi was expelled in July ten years ago and his Turkey-supported Muslim Brotherhood group banned, encouraging the two nations to dismiss each other’s ambassadors.

