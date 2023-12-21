Sheikh Mishal Al-Sabah approves cabinet’s stepping down

(MENAFN) As a local Kuwaiti news agency reported, Kuwait's new Emir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah approved the cabinet's stepping down on Wednesday.
The cabinet, headed by Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, would stay as an interim administration to deal with urgent issues until a different one is shaped, the news agency added.
Previous Wednesday, Sheikh Mishal formally anticipated the part of emir at a swearing-in ceremony at the National Assembly.
In his parliamentary speech, the new emir stressed "the importance of accountability within the framework of the law."
He stated: "Both the legislative and executive authorities must fulfil their duties for the benefit of the country and its citizens."
The 83-year-old emir pressed the administration and parliament inspect the present state from viewpoints such as safety, economy and citizens well-being. He also repeated his dedication to collaboration in the Gulf area and globally.
He prospers the late Emir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, who departed at the age of 86 on the 16th of December. Sheikh Mishal is the 17th leader of the petroleum-abundant Gulf state.
