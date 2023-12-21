Turkish air operations abolish 14 PKK basis in Northern Iraq

(MENAFN) The Turkish militaries on Wednesday accomplished international attacks against the banned Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) in northern Iraq, as the Turkish Defense Military stated in a declaration.



The airstrikes demolished 14 PKK bases in the Gara, Hakhurk, as well as Qandilo areas, with

caverns, blockhouses, dugouts, and storehouses, which were supposed to shelter the group’s members, according to the statement, adding that "many terrorists were neutralized."



Turkish establishments usually use the word “neutralized” in their declarations to suggest the “terrorists” subject to inquiry or were murdered or caught.



The Turkish law enforcement usually perform international tasks in northern Iraq, an area holding hideaways and centers of PKK fighters, from where they undertake outbreaks against Turkey.



The PKK, which is considered a militant group according to Turkey, the US, in addition to the EU, has revolted against the Turkish administration for over 30 years.



MENAFN21122023000045016186ID1107642498