Resolutions Of Baltic Horizon Fund Repeat General Meeting

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) A repeat extraordinary General Meeting of Baltic Horizon Fund unit-holders and Swedish Depositary Receipt (hereinafter the“ SDR ”) holders (hereinafter together the“ Investors ”) took place on 21 December 2023 in Tallinn, Estonia.



The repeat meeting was convened as the required quorum was not reached during the initial extraordinary General Meeting on 6 December 2023. In accordance with section 10.11 of the fund rules of Baltic Horizon Fund the repeat General Meeting is permitted to adopt resolutions regardless of the number of votes represented at the meeting, unless otherwise stipulated in the fund rules.

6 Investors were registered as attending to the meeting, holding 16,432,830 Baltic Horizon Fund units/SDRs which represent 13,74% of the total number of votes of the fund.

The agenda of the meeting was to decide on the appointment of the new members of the supervisory board, the remuneration to be paid to them and the removal of the current supervisory board members.

The General Meeting resolved:

To elect Reimo Hammerberg as a new member of the supervisory board of Baltic Horizon Fund as of 1 January 2024 for an indefinite period;

The resolution was passed, 99,9% of the votes represented at the meeting were in favour.

To pay remuneration to Reimo Hammerberg for fulfilling obligations of the member of the supervisory board in the amount of EUR 16,000 per calendar year;

The resolution was passed, 99,9% of the votes represented at the meeting were in favour.

To elect Monica Hammer as a new member of the supervisory board of Baltic Horizon Fund as of 1 January 2024 for an indefinite period;

The resolution was passed, 99,4% of the votes represented at the meeting were in favour. There was one vote against the resolution.

To pay remuneration to Monica Hammer for fulfilling obligations of the member of the supervisory board in the amount of EUR 11,000 per calendar year;

The resolution was passed, 99,4% of the votes represented at the meeting were in favour. There was one vote against the resolution.

To elect Per V. Jenster as a new member of the supervisory board of Baltic Horizon Fund as of 1 January 2024 for an indefinite period;

The resolution was passed, 99,9% of the votes represented at the meeting were in favour.

to pay remuneration to Per V. Jenster for fulfilling obligations of the member of the supervisory board in the amount of EUR 11,000 per calendar year;

The resolution was passed, 99,9% of the votes represented at the meeting were in favour.

to recall Raivo Vare, Andris Kraujins and Per Moller from the position of the supervisory board member with the last date of the office being 31 December 2023.

The resolution was passed, 99,9% of the votes represented at the meeting were in favour.

One investor did not participate at the voting.

The meeting recording is available here . The minutes of the meeting will be made available within seven days via the website of the Baltic Horizon Fund.

For additional information, please contact:

Tarmo Karotam

Baltic Horizon Fund manager

E-mail ...

Baltic Horizon Fund is a registered contractual public closed-end real estate fund that is managed by Alternative Investment Fund Manager license holder Northern Horizon Capital AS.

