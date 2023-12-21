Flint Rock’S BERNINA Sponsored Podcast Receives W3 Award For Outstanding Work

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Sew & So...Podcast has won Silver in the General Series - Lifestyle category

AURORA, Ill., Dec. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sew & So...Podcast, led by Flint Rock LCC and sponsored by BERNINA of America, has received its second accolade. The sewing and quilting-focused podcast has been awarded a w3 Award , presented by the Academy of Interactive & Visual Arts (AIVA) for outstanding work in the General Series - Lifestyle category.







“The team behind Sew & So...Podcast at Flint Rock and myself are honored to be receiving this award in the company of such incredible work,” shared Meg Goodman, founder and CEO of Flint Rock.“This is such a collaborative effort and we're so thankful to BERNINA for believing in this podcast.”



The leading sewing, serger, and longarm manufacturer partnered with Flint Rock LLC two years ago to sponsor Sew & So...Podcast to provide thoughtful conversations with well-known individuals in the sewing and quilting community. With over 70 episodes, Flint Rock LLC brings listeners into the room by leading discussions with a wide range of personalities and talents that include cosplay artist Yaya Han, the renowned Tula Pink, internationally celebrated master colorist Kaffe Fassett and accomplished sewist, Julian Collins of Julian Creates.



“We are thrilled that Sew & So...Podcast has won a w3 Award,” shared Michaelynn Rose, vice president of marketing for BERNINA of America.“It's been a joy to work alongside Flint Rock to create a podcast to inspire and spark creativity in a community we are so passionate about.”

All Sew & So...Podcast episodes can be listened to on major podcast streaming platforms. Visit sewandsopodcast for more.

ABOUT BERNINA

BERNINA is the world's premier manufacturer of quality state-of-the-art sewing, quilting and embroidery machines, overlockers and embroidery software. Since being founded over 130 years ago, BERNINA has maintained a strong commitment to serving the creative community. This dedication threads through the Swiss precision found in every machine, the training and education available through our over 400 fully trained independent BERNINA Dealers and the endless tutorials and content shared on the BERNINA WeAllSew blog and social media channels. BERNINA products are designed for beginning to advanced sewists and priced to meet a variety of budgets, with new products being introduced every year.

ABOUT FLINT ROCK

Flint Rock LLC is the premier producer of podcasts and audio or video content that creates connections while building community for clients' brands and categories. Flint Rock LLC allows passionate individuals to share their stories, adventures, and show how they're making a difference.

