HEMP Biosciences Inc. A Wholly-Owned Division Of WEED Inc. Receives Full Suite Of Industrial Hemp Licenses From State Of Arizona

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WEED Inc. subsidiary will begin buildout of its cGMP certified kitchen to begin manufacturing of consumer-packaged goods

TUCSON, Ariz., Dec. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN – WEED Inc. (OTCQB: BUDZ) , (“WEED,”“HEMP” or the“Company”), a global cannabis and hemp bioresearch company based in the U.S. focused on the development and application of cannabis–derived compounds for the treatment of human and animal diseases, announces today that it intends to expand into consumer packaged goods utilizing the Company's rare Landrace strains including Original Panama Red, Acapulco Gold, Red Bud Colombian and Santa Marta Gold.

Nicole Marie Breen, COO of HEMP BioSciences Inc., said:“HEMP has been issued all required licenses for Industrial HEMP; Growing, Nursery, Harvester, Transporter and Processor licenses under Title 3-Chapter 2-Article 4.1 of The Arizona Department of Agriculture. With the renewal of our hemp licenses, we are now in the process of acquiring a cGMP certification to ensure the highest quality products, while protecting the public in this highly regulated industry. We believe HEMP's CBD gummies, oils, cremes, tinctures, balms, both broad and full spectrum, will maximize the entourage effects under the strictest manufacturing processes globally.”

Jeffery Miller, CEO of HEMP BioSciences, adds:“Hemp is a botanical class of cannabis sativa cultivars belonging to the same plant species Cannabis Sativa L. Our hemp is carefully processed under supercritical CO2 extraction of hemp flowers. Our cGMP kitchen will provide a pure, clean complete extraction process that yields the maximum levels of hemp's natural phenotypes with natural terpenes added for the perfect flavor and textures. This provides increased absorption, higher bioavailability and greater effectiveness for the consumer or patient.

“HEMP's proprietary strains vary in phytochemical properties that contain no more than 0.3% THC in dried condition for sale under our current licensing,” Miller continued.“Our products are high in active phytonutrients and are grown, cultivated, harvested and processed in the USA. Cannabis is a genus of flowering plants in the family Cannabaceae.... Happy New Year!”

About WEED Inc:

WEED Inc is a leading cannabis company dedicated to delivering exceptional products and experiences to the cannabis consumer market. With operations spanning Israel, Australia and the USA, the company focuses on innovation, quality and sustainability. Through strategic acquisitions and partnerships, WEED Inc aims to shape the future of the cannabis industry.

WEED, Inc.'s Subsidiaries past comments:

WEED Israel (Cannabis) Ltd .“After over 4 years of putting human clinical trials and product development on hold due to COVID and now the war, WEED Israel is still poised and anxious to build out our global brands in both pharmaceutical and non-pharmaceutical categories, starting with women's health and veterans' ailments (PTSD) to healthy green alternative medicines,” stated Elliot Kwestel, managing director of WEED Israel (Cannabis) Ltd. based outside Jerusalem.

Kwestel further commented,“WEED Israel looks to enrich and expand our clinical trials with both THC and cannabinoid studies to promote healthy living for generations to come.”

WEED Australia Ltd. and The Cannabis Institute of Australia (C.I.A.), our Australian non-profit arm, based in Queensland on the Gold Coast.

Corporate Director Patrick Brodnik stated,“With the new rules out governing cannabis and hemp in Australia and the announcement in February 2021 to allow over-the-counter CBD medicines in pharmacies, now after Covid, timing is perfect to begin our clinical trials in Israel and Australia to bring new curative products to market as we close out COVID mandates this year.”

Managing Director Amanda Brunskill-Scott commented,“Next year, in 2024, the future of USA & Australia decriminalizing cannabis and hemp globally will prove to be a giant leap forward for worldwide cannabis legalization.”

WEED Hong Kong Ltd. Director Nicole Breen agrees,“The pandemic has affected all of us on a worldwide basis. Healing our planet with natural therapies, treatments and eventual“cures” utilizing nature's own Cannabaceae plant with its many properties, both with high tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and cannabidiol (CBD) compounds, I believe will change the force of medicine forever in the years to come. We look forward to an exciting year-end and a Prosperous 2024”

Caution Regarding Cannabis Operations in the United States:



Any investors should note that there are significant legal restrictions and regulations that govern the cannabis industry in the United States. While legal in certain states, cannabis remains a Schedule I drug under the U.S. Controlled Substances Act, making it illegal under federal law in the United States to, among other things, cultivate, distribute or possess cannabis.

That all financial transactions involving proceeds generated by, or intended to promote, cannabis-related business activities in the United States may form the basis for prosecution under applicable U.S. federal money laundering legislation. Investors should carefully read the risk factors and disclosures contained in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission before making any decision to invest in our Company.

Forward-Looking Information:

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as, "may,"“potential,” "would," "could," "will," "likely," "expect," "anticipate," "believe,” "intend," "plan," "forecast," "project," "estimate," "outlook" and other similar expressions, and include statements with respect to any future revenue and profits. Forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and is based upon a number of estimates and assumptions of management in light of management's experience and perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors relevant in the circumstances, including assumptions in respect of current and future market conditions, the current and future regulatory environment; and the availability of licenses, approvals and permits. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. Forward-looking information is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this release. The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws for the relevant country.

Legal Notice:

That the information is provided for convenience only, it is not investment advice and may not be relied upon in considering an investment in WEED, Inc. No representation or warranty, express or implied, is made as to the accuracy or completeness of any information contained herein, and any investment decision should be based solely on the information contained in the offering circular and related materials, and the investors independent research. We advise that no representations or warranty, express or implied, is made as to the future performance of any investment in WEED, Inc. or that investors will or are likely to achieve favorable results, will make any profit at all or will be able to avoid incurring a loss on their investment. In addition, all prospective investors are encouraged to consult with their financial, tax, accounting, or other advisors to determine whether an investment in WEED, Inc. is suitable for them.

