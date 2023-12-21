(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Nexstim Plc's Financial Information in 2024 and Updated Disclosure Policy

Company Announcement, Helsinki, 21 December 2023 at 4 PM (EET)

Nexstim Plc (NXTMH:HEX) ("Nexstim" or "Company") announces that it will publish the following financial information in 2024:

The 2023 Financial Statements Release and Half-Yearly Report July−December 2023 (H2) on Tuesday, February 27, 2024. Half-Yearly Report January-June 2024 (H1) on Friday, August 16, 2024.

Nexstim's Annual Report 2023 will be published and available on the Company's website on Wednesday, March 6, 2024.

The Annual General Meeting is tentatively scheduled to be held on Friday March 29, 2024, at 10:00 am.

The Company also announces that due to the delisting of the secondary listing of the Company's shares on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden on April 15, 2023, the Company will implement an updated disclosure policy as of January 1, 2024. Following the update of the disclosure policy, the Company will publish information only in Finnish and English.

The updated disclosure policy is attached to this announcement and will be available on the Company's website at on January 1, 2024.

NEXSTIM PLC

Mikko Karvinen, CEO

Further information is available on the website , or by contacting:

Mikko Karvinen , CEO

+358 50 326 4101

...

The Company's Certified Advisor is Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ).

About Nexstim Plc

Nexstim is a Finnish, globally operating growth-oriented medical technology company. Our mission is to enable personalized and effective diagnostics and therapies for challenging brain diseases and disorders.

Nexstim has developed a world-leading non-invasive brain stimulation technology for navigated transcranial magnetic stimulation (nTMS) with highly sophisticated 3D navigation providing accurate and personalized targeting of the TMS to the specific area of the brain.

Nexstim's Diagnostics Business focuses on commercialization of the Navigated Brain Stimulation (NBS) system. The NBS System 5 is the only FDA cleared and CE marked navigated TMS system for pre-surgical mapping of the speech and motor cortices of the brain.

Nexstim's Therapy Business markets and sells the NBS System 6 which is FDA cleared for marketing and commercial distribution for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) in the United States. In Europe, the NBS 6 system is CE marked for the treatment of major depression and chronic neuropathic pain.

Nexstim shares are listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland.

For more information, please visit

Attachments



Nexstim_Plc_Company Announcement_Financial Information in 2024_21122023_EN_FINAL Nexstim Plc_Disclosure policy_01012024_FINAL