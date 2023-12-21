Verizon Continues The Gift-Giving Season With New 5G Service In Kennesaw, GA

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Reliable 4G and high-performing 5G service now available to customers in Kennesaw, GA including the Shiloh Valley area and Barrett Parkway

KENNESAW, Ga., Dec. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Whether enjoying connecting with friends and family while on the move, connecting their smart homes through Verizon Home Internet, or using Verizon service for small business or enterprise applications, Verizon customers in Kennesaw just got a big boost. Verizon recently turned on a new cell site in Shiloh Valley improving service south of Town Center and the highly congested areas along Barrett Parkway, between I-75 and Hwy-41. The addition of this new cell tower also adds indoor 4G and 5G service for several surrounding residential neighborhoods, apartment complexes, and businesses. Verizon engineers also deployed a new cell site on Barrett Parkway and Stilesboro RD NW, west of Shiloh Valley which provides coverage and capacity to neighborhoods nearby including local schools such as Mount Paran Christian School and neighborhoods around Marietta Country Club. These new sites, as well as upgrades to four existing cell sites already serving Kennesaw County offer reliable 4G and high-speed 5G service to residents and visitors in town as well as students at Kennesaw State University.



This additional service is part of Verizon's massive multi-year network transformation which has not only brought 5G service to more than 230 million people and 5G home internet service to more than 40 million households, but has also added more capabilities, upgraded the technology in the network, paved the way for personalized customer experiences and provided a platform for enterprises and developers to drive innovation.

“Verizon is committed to delivering the most reliable network experience and meeting our customer's connectivity needs, no matter where they are. Our reliable, secure network connects families, friends, homes and businesses in Kennesaw with our best-in-class 5G ultra wideband technology,” said Eric Lia, SVP of Engineering and Operations at Verizon.

Services from the network customers rely on

For customers in Kennesaw, the additional coverage and capacity means more customers now have access not only to reliable, fast mobile service, but also Verizon Home Internet service, a different kind of home internet with truly unlimited broadband service and no data caps. It's ideal for anyone who wants super fast connectivity to stream, game or even work remotely. Verizon Home Internet is reliable and fast enough to power home connected devices: smart TVs, tablets, phones, gaming consoles and more. Go to verizon/home for availability. Visit verizon/deals for the latest 5G phones and accessories.

Additionally, through Verizon Frontline, the advanced network and technology developed over three decades of partnership with first responders to meet their unique and evolving needs, public safety agencies in the Kennesaw area will also be able to experience the benefits of these network enhancements. To learn more about Verizon Frontline, visit verizon/frontline .

Kennesaw area businesses have access to 5G Business Internet from Verizon. 5G Business Internet is ultra-fast wireless business internet powered by 5G Ultra Wideband. This wireless alternative to cable internet is for businesses of all sizes and includes self-setup or professional installation options, multiple pricing and service options, unlimited data, and a 10-year price guarantee for 5G Business Internet service. To learn more about Verizon 5G Business Internet, visit verizon/5gbusinessinternet and plug in an address to see what service is available.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) was formed on June 30, 2000 and is one of the world's leading providers of technology and communications services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $136.8 billion in 2022. The company offers data, video and voice services and solutions on its award-winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers' demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control.

