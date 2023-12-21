IKEA warns of possible delays on certain products due to Red Sea tensions

(MENAFN) Ikea has issued a warning about potential delays on certain products, attributing the cause to a widespread redirection of shipping containers away from the Red Sea due to safety concerns.



“The situation in the Suez Canal will result in delays and may cause availability constraints for certain IKEA products,” a representative stated in an email on Thursday.



The company emphasized that the safety of its supply chain staff takes precedence, and it is exploring alternative options to ensure product availability. Ikea, which relies on external operators as it does not own container vessels, stated that it is assessing various strategies in response to the redirection of shipping containers away from the Red Sea.



Recent drone and missile attacks by Houthi militants based in Yemen have led to a significant diversion of cargo, amounting to at least USD80 billion, from the Red Sea, disrupting the usual route through Egypt's Suez Canal—an essential passage connecting Europe and Asia.



Electrolux, the world's largest appliance company based in Sweden, has established a task force to identify alternative routes and prioritize crucial deliveries amid the disruptions.



Shipping giants such as Maersk, Hapag-Lloyd, and CMA CGM have also confirmed plans to divert ships already in transit to the longer Cape of Good Hope route along the southern coast of Africa in response to the ongoing attacks.

