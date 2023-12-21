India looks into supposed accusations to orchestrate assassin of Sikh national leader in US

(MENAFN) Indian Premier Narndra Modi stated in an interview with a British news agency on Wednesday that India will examine any evidence it gets on its supposed links to a disrupted conspiracy to eliminate a Sikh national president in the US.



Quoting Modi: "If someone gives us any information, we would definitely look into it, if a citizen of ours has done anything good or bad, we are ready to look into it."



These were the initial open statements made by Modi since the US Justice Department funneled an accusation in November against an Indian national for his supposed participation in a thwarted scheme to kill a Sikh national president, as activist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun acknowledged, who is a US citizen.



He also mentioned the accusations are not going to upset ties between the two nations.

In September, Canadian Prime Minister Justin supposed that Indian representatives orchestrated the murder of Sikh national president based in Canada, Hardeep Singh Nijjar, who was murdered in a Vancouver district in June.



Although India rebuked the accusations made by Trudeau.



The problem affected the diplomatic affairs between New Delhi and Ottawa. It saw a quid pro quo diplomatic exclusion between the two parties and announcing travel warnings

In October, Canada removed its 41 diplomats and 42 associated dependents from India resulting in an order from India’s foreign ministry lessen its diplomatic workforce attendance in India.



India stated it wanted parity with Canada regarding the diplomatic workforce sent in each other’s tasks and threatened it would eliminate the diplomatic immunity deal of the Canadian staff if the decide to stay in India.



