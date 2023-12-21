Walter Chawaguta Named As Zimbabwe Men's Interim Coach For White-Ball Tour Of Sri Lanka

(MENAFN- IANS) Harare, Dec 21 (IANS) Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) on Thursday has named Walter Chawaguta as the interim head coach for the senior men's team on their white-ball tour to Sri Lanka happening in January 2024.

Currently, he is in charge at provincial first-class side Tuskers, while he has also been involved over the years as batting consultant for the Zimbabwe senior women's national team. Chawaguta is not new to his latest role, having served as Zimbabwe's Head Coach in 2008.

For the Sri Lanka tour, Chawaguta will lead a technical team that includes Stuart Matsikenyeri (Assistant Coach/Batting Coach), Steve Kirby (Bowling Coach), Erick Chauluka (Fielding Coach), Walter Karimanzira (Fitness and Conditioning Trainer), Amato Machikicho (Physiotherapist), Alistair Chambe (Team Doctor) and Mufaro Chiturumani (Analyst).

He now steps in to the role in the interim capacity, after Dave Houghton resigned from the job after being 18 months in charge. Houghton stepped down on Wednesday after Zimbabwe failed to qualify for 2024 Men's T20 World Cup, after losing to Namibia and Uganda in the Africa qualifiers.

If that was not all, Zimbabwe lost white-ball series to Ireland at home, apart from missing out on ODI World Cup qualification earlier this year. As of now, Houghton will be involved with the ZC and given a different position to work towards development of future cricketers.

Zimbabwe will face Sri Lanka in three ODI matches scheduled for January 6, 8 and 11 respectively, before the two sides meet in as many T20I fixtures to be held on January 14, 16 and 18 respectively. All the matches will be played at the R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium in Colombo.

