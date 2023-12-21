Apple's attempt to delay ban on certain Apple Watch models fails

(MENAFN) Apple's attempt to delay an imminent import ban on certain Apple Watch models has been unsuccessful, as indicated by a filing with the International Trade Commission (ITC). The decision implies that only a last-minute intervention from the White House can prevent a halt in sales for specific Apple Watch devices in the U.S.



Earlier in the week, Apple announced its decision to cease the sale of two recently released Apple Watch models, the Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2, on its website from Thursday, and in Apple stores starting after Sunday. Older models will still be available for purchase.



This action is a response to orders from the ITC in October, which found that the blood oxygen sensor in the Apple Watch infringed on intellectual property owned by Masimo, a medical technology company catering to hospitals.



On Wednesday, the ITC rejected Apple's motion to stay the original decision pending an appeal, a move that would have allowed Apple to continue selling the affected devices.



The decision brings Apple closer to a potential prohibition on selling one of its crucial products in its largest market, particularly during the peak season for Apple sales. Retailers can still sell previously imported Apple Watches if they have them in stock.



Following the announcement of its sales pause plans on Monday, Apple's shares have experienced a slight decrease, with shares remaining flat in extended trading on Wednesday.



President Joe Biden has the authority to veto the ban, but there has been no indication from him on whether he will exercise that option.

MENAFN21122023000045015839ID1107642419