UN representative draws attention to expected increase in Gaza assaults during Christmas

(MENAFN) A high-ranking United Nations (UN) official on Tuesday brought to attention that the Christmas break would probably increase the assaults in the Gaza Strip, as people shift their attention away for the period of Christmas.



About 7,000 children have been murdered in Gaza up to now, whereas about 1,000 children have experienced injuries in their lower limb, as a representative for the UN Children's Fund (UNICEF) James Elder mentioned.



He voiced in a press conference in Geneva: "The sheer number of children with amputations is shocking."



The official informed journalists that the biggest lasting operational hospital in Gaza, Al-Nasr in Khan Younis, has been bombed two times in the past two days.



The hospital was providing a shelter for hundreds of women and children over the Gaza Strip, in addition to protecting a big number of extremely injured children.



More than 100,000 children in Gaza have diarrhea now, which can be lethal, whereas 150,000 citizens have severe breathing sicknesses.



Undernourishment is also rising among children in Gaza. More than 130,000 of Gaza’s weakest children, babies less than two years-old, are not getting serious breastfeeding or supplementary nutrition suitable for their age.



He stated: "Without sufficient, safe water, food and sanitation that only a humanitarian ceasefire could bring, child deaths due to disease could well surpass those already killed in bombardments."







