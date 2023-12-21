Harvard President demands further corrections as House panel starts plagiarism investigation

(MENAFN) Harvard President Claudine Gay is facing increased scrutiny as she has requested further corrections to her previous work, and a House committee has expanded its ongoing investigation into Harvard to include allegations of plagiarism.



According to a statement from a Harvard spokesperson on Thursday, Gay intends to make additional corrections to her 1997 PhD dissertation to address instances of "inadequate citation."



This comes in addition to corrections she recently issued to two scholarly articles from the 2000s, as reported by The Harvard Crimson. However, a review has revealed that the initial corrections did not address more apparent instances of plagiarism in her earlier academic work, including her dissertation.



Harvard's top governing board, the Harvard Corporation, disclosed last week that it had initiated an independent review of Gay's published work at her request in late October. However, it was confirmed on Thursday that the review did not encompass Gay's dissertation, as the initial allegations pertained only to her published articles at that time.



“President Gay will update her dissertation correcting these instances of inadequate citation,” the university representative declared.



