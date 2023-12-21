US plans to land international astronaut on moon as part of NASA's Artemis program

(MENAFN) Harvard President Claudine Gay is back in the hot seat as the embattled leader requested additional corrections of her past work and a House committee widened an existing probe of Harvard to include an investigation into allegations of plagiarism.



In a statement to CNN on Thursday morning, a Harvard spokesperson said Gay plans to update her 1997 PhD dissertation to correct additional instances of “inadequate citation.”



The new corrections, first reported by The Harvard Crimson, are on top of the ones Gay issued last week to two scholarly articles she wrote in the 2000s. But a review by CNN, which published Wednesday, found Gay’s previous requested corrections did not address even clearer examples of plagiarism from her earlier academic work, including her dissertation.



The Harvard Corporation, the university’s top governing board, said last week that at Gay’s request it launched an independent review of her published work in late October.



However, Harvard confirmed on Thursday that the independent review did not include Gay’s dissertation, because at the time the allegations concerned only her published works.

