UN chief advocates tranquil electoral process in DRC

(MENAFN) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres advocates for serene, clear, and comprehensive elections in Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), as his representative stated on Tuesday.

The Congolese citizens will go to the elections on Wednesday for high-level, governmental, regional, and civic elections. The secretary-general anticipates the holding of serene, clear, and comprehensive elections that will join the nation’s democratic organizations and set it on the course of economic success, Stephane Dujarric, the spokesman said in a statement.



For that purpose, Guterres urges the DRC establishments, political presidents, civil society, and the Independent National Electoral Commission to make sure that all qualified voters can reach the poll stations and exercised their right to vote at liberty, free from intimidation or political oppression, it said.



The declaration mentioned: "The secretary-general deplores episodes of violence recorded during the electoral campaign and urges all political actors and their supporters to refrain from any actions that would further incite violence or exacerbate hate speech against certain communities or groups and attacks against women candidates. He encourages all parties to exercise maximum restraint in their words and actions."



It then added, the secretary-general confirms the constant support of the United Nations to the Congolese citizens.





MENAFN21122023000045016186ID1107642415