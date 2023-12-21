(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Entrepreneur Of The Year celebrates ambitious entrepreneurs who are building a better world

DETROIT, Dec. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) today announced that Dr. Tyler Wall of SD Bullion was named an

Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2023 Michigan and Northwest Ohio

Award winner. The Entrepreneur Of The Year Awards program is one of the preeminent competitive awards for entrepreneurs and leaders of high-growth companies. Dr. Tyler Wall was selected by an independent judging panel made up of previous award winners, leading CEOs, investors and other regional business leaders. The candidates were evaluated based on their demonstration of building long-term value through entrepreneurial spirit, purpose, growth and impact, among other core contributions and attributes.

EY Announces Tyler Wall of SD Bullion as Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2023 Michigan and Northwest Ohio Award Winner

SD Bullion is the third largest precious metal e-commerce retailer in the United States. Founded by two pharmacists, the business ships out over $1 billion dollars annually to individuals and businesses looking to diversify their assets into gold, silver, and platinum bars and coins. The story on how SD Bullion began is truly unbelievable and can be found on most major podcast platforms as a mini series called SD Early Years- Building a Billion Dollar Bullion Business. Dr. Wall, while still involved, recently stepped away from CEO of SD Bullion to focus more on his new role as President of a new, 501c3 non profit, Christian education initiative called HIS Pods. In his place, Chase Turner has taken over the reigns as CEO of SD Bullion. Visit SDBullion .

For nearly four decades, EY US has honored entrepreneurs whose ambition, courage and ingenuity have driven their companies' success, transformed their industries and made a positive impact on their communities. Entrepreneur Of The Year Award winners become lifetime members of a global, multi-industry community of entrepreneurs, with exclusive, ongoing access to the experience, insight and wisdom of program alumni and other ecosystem members in over 60 countries - all supported by vast EY resources. Since 1986, the Entrepreneur Of The Year program has recognized more than 11,000 US executives including:



About Entrepreneur Of The Year ®

Entrepreneur Of The Year® is the world's most prestigious business awards program for unstoppable entrepreneurs. These visionary leaders deliver innovation, growth and prosperity that transform our world. The program engages entrepreneurs with insights and experiences that foster growth. It connects them with their peers to strengthen entrepreneurship around the world. Entrepreneur Of The Year is the first and only truly global awards program of its kind. It celebrates entrepreneurs through regional and national awards programs in more than 145 cities in over 60 countries. National Overall Award winners go on to compete for the World Entrepreneur Of The Year® title. Visit

ey/us/eoy .

