G.O.A.T. Bowl I, Pickleball's Big Game, Set For Feb. 9 In Las Vegas With Pro Football Hall Of Fame Member Rod Woodson As Commissioner

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Paradise PB Events and G.O.A.T. Paddle , the high performance pickleball company created by and for top players and those who want to compete like them, today announced the opening of online registration for G.O.A.T. Bowl I , the ultimate amateur pickleball tournament and premier event that will be held in Las Vegas before professional football's annual big game.

Set for 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 9, on the outdoor courts at Life Time Green Valley , G.O.A.T. Bowl I will bring together 80 players at all levels to compete in a team format event for prizes and bragging rights while enjoying a day of music, food and pickleball community festivities. Rod Woodson, a former professional football cornerback for 17 seasons with the Steelers, 49ers, Ravens and Raiders and member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, will be on hand to serve as the commissioner of G.O.A.T. Bowl I. Players are encouraged to register online as soon as possible because of the limited number of competition spots at this inaugural event. Registration is available for $199 per individual player or $796 for a team of four: .

"This will be an epic competition and the ultimate pickleball mixer with a Hall of Famer and one of pro football's GOATs leading the charge," said Ryan Reader , CEO and co-founder of Paradise PB and G.O.A.T. Paddle. "We know that the energy in Las Vegas will be at the highest levels the days leading up the big football game. The city is already a thriving pickleball mecca with first-class facilities and local leagues as well as a professional pickleball team. The Las Vegas event will enable pickleballers to battle with each other as well as with pro football players who love the fastest-growing sport while they are in town for the big weekend. We want the G.O.A.T. Bowl to become an annual fixture in pickleball circles each February throughout the U.S."

All G.O.A.T Bowl I participants will receive a player's swag bag that includes a high-performance G.O.A.T. paddle and items provided by sponsors. Paradise PB will highlight the event sponsors, including a presenting sponsor, in upcoming pre-G.O.A.T. Bowl I communications. Limited sponsorship opportunities are still available. Contact Ryan Reader for more information at [email protected] .

G.O.A.T. Paddle's USAPA-approved paddles and pickleball gear are available for purchase online with free shipping. Visit to purchase the G.O.A.T. Performance paddle and other gear, connect with the G.O.A.T. team members and keep up on the latest developments. Join the G.O.A.T. Paddle community on social media by following the company on Instagram at , Facebook at , TikTok at @goatpaddle

and Threads at @goatpaddle . Contact G.O.A.T. Paddle via email at [email protected] .

