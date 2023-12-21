Christmas Angel Emerges As A Delicate Treasure, A New Piano Single By Karen Salicath Jamali

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Single Christmas Angel

Karen Salicath Jamali

Karen Salicath Jamali preforming in Carnegie Hall Sterns Auditorium

"Christmas Angel" by Karen Salicath Jamali: A Eternal Piano Composition Capturing the Essence of the Holiday Season

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 21, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Music Review Jango RadioMusic lovers around the world are in for a treat with the release of "Christmas Angel " by renowned pianist and composer Karen Salicath Jamali . This delicate composition effortlessly captures a musical tale that is both ageless and evocative."Christmas Angel" is a piano composition that exudes beauty and grace. With its enchanting melody and delicate arrangement, this piece is a true reflection of magic and joy. From the first note to the last, listeners will be transported to a world of wonder and nostalgia.There's a delicate balance between melancholy and hope as if the piano keys are translating the emotions of a quiet winter night into musical notes. The composition encourages reflection as if it exists in a space where the boundaries of past and present blur. It evokes memories of bygone holidays, yet remains firmly anchored in the present moment. It's a musical journey that transcends the constraints of language, communicating a universal message of warmth and serenity inviting the listener to lose themselves in its gentle embrace.Salicath's "Christmas Angel" is a testament to her talent for music. With years of experience and a deep understanding of the piano, she has created a piece that is both captivating and heartwarming. Her performance is nothing short of mesmerizing, leaving a lasting impression.Karen Salicath Jamali is a multi-awarded composer, pianist & professional American artist, born in Denmark, is known for her multifaceted talent as a composer, pianist, and visual artist. Educated at the Royal Danish Academy of Fine Art, School of Design in Copenhagen, Salicath has been a painter, sculptor, and photographer for three decades. Her works have earned her international acclaim, including the prestigious Oscar Award in Art. Karen Salicath Jamali's musical journey is as unique as her compositions; following a near-death experience and a head injury in 2012, she discovered her innate ability to play the piano, she is self-taught. The subsequent years saw her prolifically producing seven albums and over 2500 compositions, earning accolades and performing solo at Carnegie Hall eight times with her music.For more information on Karen Salicath Jamali and her music, please visit her website at .Listen to Christmas Angel here

Karen Salicath Jamali

kjamali music.

+1 212-966-3335

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Other

Christmas Angel