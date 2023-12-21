Barcode Scanner Market Is Projected To Surpass US$3.723 Billion By 2028 At A CAGR Of 4.42%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Knowledge Sourcing IntelligenceNOIDA, UTTAR PARDESH, INDIA, December 21, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the barcode scanner market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.42% between 2021 and 2028 to reach US$ 3.723 billion by 2028.One of the key growth drivers to propel the barcode scanner market is the rise in digitalization of public distribution systems and the increase in E-retailers in the market. Most goods that are stored or sold in the market will contain a barcode, which describes the good that is stored or sold, provides ease of access to information and helps in faster distribution and sale. A barcode scanner is a device that allows users to check information about a product, such as cost, selling price, serial number, etc., that is embedded into the black and white bars known as barcode. As per the India Brand Equity Foundation, India saw a 21% increase per year in the total stock of warehouse space in the top eight cities in 2021. Therefore, the warehouse sector is expected to grow at a significant rate between the years 2019 and 2030, which is expected to propel the barcode scanner market as well.There are many product launches and developments that are taking place in the barcode scanner market. For instance, in December 2022, KOAMTAC, a leading software solutions provider that includes barcode decoders and many others, revealed their newly designed and eco-friendly charging solution for the Samsung Galaxy XCover6 Pro. The Samsung Galaxy XCover6 Pro was designed to work with the newest portable SmartSled scanning system known as the SKX6Pro, which features quick and accurate barcode scanning and is compatible with several partners and accessories.Access sample report or view details:The barcode scanner market, based on end-user, is categorised into seven types- retail & commercial, manufacturing, healthcare, logistics & warehouse, commercial aviation , defence, and others. Retail and Commercial sectors are the main users of the barcode scanners since every product that is sold in the market will include a barcode that will contain information about the product and also help in tracking production and distribution of the product.The barcode scanner market, based on type, is categorised into two types- portable, and fixed. The portable barcode scanner is wireless and can be carried around and functions just like the fixed barcode scanners.The barcode scanner market, based on technology, is categorised into five types- pen wands, slot scanners, charge-couple device (CCD) scanners, image scanners, and laser scanners. Penwand barcode scanner is a type of portable scanner that is shaped like a small remote and has the features of a normal barcode scanner.Asia Pacific is expected to witness growth in the barcode scanner market during the forecasted period. Many drivers such as Digitalization, propel growth in the barcode scanner market. For example, As per the India Brand Equity Foundation, government initiatives like Digital India and Bharat Net give rise to the digitalization of retailing and warehousing in India. As of 2021, The E-commerce sector is one of the major growth drivers in the warehouse industry, which is expected to increase growth in the barcode scanner sector due to the dependency of barcodes in the warehousing industry.The research includes several key players from the barcode scanner market, such as Wasp Barcode Technologies, CipherLab Co., Ltd., Zebra Technologies Corp, Juniper Systems Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Socket Mobile, Inc., Bluebird Inc., Datalogic S.p.A., Denso, and Eyoyo.The market analytics report segments the barcode scanner market using the following criteria:.By End-UseroRetail & CommercialoManufacturingoHealthcareoLogistics & WarehouseoCommercial AviationoDefenseoOthers.By TypeoPortableoFixed.By TechnologyoPen wandsoSlot scanneroCharge-Couple Device (CCD) scanneroImage scanneroLaser scanner.By GeographyoNorth America.USA.Canada.MexicooSouth America.Brazil.Argentina.OthersoEurope.Germany.France.United Kingdom.Spain.OthersoMiddle East And Africa.Saudi Arabia.UAE.OthersoAsia Pacific.China.Japan.India.South Korea.Indonesia.Taiwan.OthersCompanies Mentioned:.Wasp Barcode Technologies.Zebra Technologies Corp.Honeywell International Inc..Juniper Systems Inc..Socket Mobile, Inc..Bluebird Inc..CipherLab Co., Ltd..Datalogic S.p.A..Denso.EyoyoExplore More Reports:.Online Banking Solution Market:.Global Contactless Payment Market:.Barcode Equipment Market:

