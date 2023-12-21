Feed Premix Market Was Valued At US$5.47 Billion In 2021 And Is Estimated To Grow At A CAGR Of 7.5%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Feed Premix Market was valued at US$5.47 billion in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period.

- Knowledge Sourcing IntelligenceNOIDA, UTTAR PARDESH, INDIA, December 21, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new report published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, forecasted between 2021 and 2028, the feed premix market was valued at US$5.47 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7.5%.The worldwide feed premix market is predicted to rise as a result of a variety of reasons such as rising demand for animal protein, increased knowledge of animal nutrition and health problems, technological improvements, and the adoption of intensive animal farming techniques. The need for feed premixes to improve animal health and productivity is rising as customers become increasingly concerned about the quality and safety of animal-derived items. Technological advancements have resulted in the creation of more complex and effective feed premix solutions, which are projected to drive market expansion further.Feed premix is a customized blend of important nutrients, vitamins, minerals, amino acids, and other additives that are blended into livestock feed to guarantee maximum nutrition and health. It is widely used in the cattle sector to improve the quality of animal feed , allowing farmers to provide their animals with a balanced and full diet. These premixes are meticulously prepared to meet the dietary needs of various animal species, development phases, and production goals. Farmers may successfully treat nutritional deficiencies and increase the well-being and performance of their animals by adding feed premixes into the animal feed preparation process. The worldwide feed premix market is expanding due to rising demand for high-quality animal products, as well as increased awareness among livestock producers about the need for balanced animal nutrition. Furthermore, as consumer demand for nutritious and safe animal-derived items expands, livestock producers are stressing the use of feed premixes to improve the health, development, and productivity of their animals, resulting in a favourable market outlook. Furthermore, the development of the livestock sector to supply the protein needs of the world's rising population is encouraging the use of feed premixes.The market is witnessing multiple collaborations and technological advancements, for instance, Nutreco, a global leader in animal nutrition and aquafeed, declared in February 2023 that it will acquire a minority position in BiomEdit, the most advanced microbiome biotech firm in animal health. The two firms have formed groundbreaking, long-term strategic research and commercial cooperation to provide creative and truly original feed additives generated using microbiome technology to livestock and aquaculture producers.Access sample report or view details:Based on product the global feed premix market is divided into antibiotics, vitamins, antioxidants, amino acids, minerals, and others. Among these, the amino acid segment is projected to have a sizeable marker proportion over the forecast period. The increased emphasis on tailoring animal diets to achieve optimum growth efficiency and nutritional value is driving demand for amino acid feed premix. As an essential building ingredient of proteins, amino acids play an important role in many physiological activities and development processes in animals. Aside from that, livestock producers are rapidly understanding the necessity of introducing precise amino acid profiles into animal feed to promote protein synthesis, feed utilization, and waste reduction, hence raising product demand.Based on form the global feed premix market is divided into dry and liquid. The dry segment is predicted to have a major market share over the forecast period. One of the primary drivers driving market expansion is the growing demand for dry feed premix due to its convenience, prolonged shelf life, and compatibility with various animal feed formulas. Dry feed premixes are a convenient alternative for livestock producers and feed manufacturers since they are simple to handle, store, and mix with various feed components. Furthermore, the increased shelf life of dry premixes maintains their long-term stability and efficacy, lowering the danger of nutrient deterioration which is eventually aids in the adoption of the dry-type feed premixes.Based on the mode of application the global feed premix market is divided into poultry, ruminants, swine, aquatic animals, and others. Among these, the poultry segment is anticipated to have significant growth. The rapid expansion of the poultry sector, as well as the pursuit of greater production efficiency, are key growth-inducing elements. Furthermore, poultry farming, particularly broiler and layer production, is quickly rising to fulfil the growing worldwide need for low-cost, protein-rich meat and eggs. As a result, there is an increasing demand for feed premixes designed exclusively for poultry to meet the sector's unique nutritional needs, promoting optimal development, egg production, and general health. As poultry production scaled up to meet changing dietary demands, the requirement for specialized feed premixes remains a driving force in maintaining the industry's development trajectory.Based on geography the Asia Pacific region is poised to grow significantly. The evolving livestock production scenario in the Asia Pacific is increasing demand for feed premixes. Furthermore, the region's growing population and rising disposable incomes are pushing up demand for animal-derived goods, prompting livestock farmers to use improved feeding practices. Furthermore, the rise of the aquaculture and poultry industries in countries such as China, India, and Vietnam is increasing the demand for specialist feed premix solutions adapted to different species and stages of growth. Simultaneously, the region's proactive attitude to food safety and quality laws encourages feed makers to develop compliant premix formulas. Collaborations between foreign premix providers and local manufacturers also foster technical transfer and innovation in the development of cost-effective and efficient feed premixes. As a part of the report, the major players operating in the global feed premix market, that have been covered are DSM, Cargill Incorporated, DLG, ADM, Charoen Pokphand Foods PCL., AB Agri Ltd, BEC Feed Solutions, Lexington., Agrofeed Kft.

