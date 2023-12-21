Covid-19: Siddaramaiah Warns Officers Not To Repeat Lapses That Occurred During BJP Rule

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru, Dec 21 (IANS) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday said that he has warned the officers about repeating any lapses that occurred in the previous BJP government) during the Covid pandemic.

Addressing a press conference at Vidhana Soudha after conducting a high-level meeting against the backdrop of the spike in the Covid-19 cases in the state, he said: "I have told officers not to repeat those lapses.”

He said that a cabinet sub-committee will be constituted to ensure efficient and transparent management of Covid and it will meet frequently every two to three days. The committee will engage with members of the Technical Advisory Committee, and all decisions made by the advisory committee will be implemented in toto, he said.

The decision has been made to increase testing in Karnataka to 5,000 every day.

“The meeting was attended by myself, Deputy CM, Home Minister, Health Minister, Medical Education Minister, members of the Technical Advisory Committee, and a decision was taken that people need not panic. However, precautionary measures will have to be taken," Siddaramaiah said.

The CM appealed to everyone, that whenever there is a group or a mass gathering, everyone should wear masks.

Individuals above the age of 60 and those with comorbidities should also wear masks.

“So far in Karnataka, 92 Covid-19 cases have been identified, out of which 72 patients are in home isolation, and only 20 are in hospitals. Seven are in ICU, and they have health complications other than Covid-19. Till date, three persons have died in the state, and they were suffering from other ailments," he said.

Siddaramaiah further stated that globally, about 51,214 cases are reported daily. In the country, an average of 310 cases are reported. The highest number in India is 2,041 cases in Kerala, while in Karnataka, there are 92 cases, 35 in Maharashtra, and 23 in Goa.

"All this depends on how many tests we have conducted," he underlined

--IANS

mka/vd