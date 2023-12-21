French lawmaker calls on government to probe French citizens serving in Israeli army

(MENAFN) A French lawmaker, Thomas Portes of the La France Insoumise (LFI) party, has called on the government to conduct an investigation into over 4,000 French citizens serving in the Israeli army, citing potential war crimes committed in Palestinian territories.



In a letter addressed to Justice Minister Eric Dupond-Moretti, Portes emphasized the need for French justice to scrutinize the actions of the 4,185 French-origin soldiers serving in Gaza.



He underscored the importance of holding these individuals accountable should any evidence of war crimes arise, expressing his intent to approach the Public Prosecutor's Office.



Portes condemned the involvement of French citizens in potential crimes, deeming it unacceptable in light of reported war crimes committed by the Israeli army in Gaza and the West Bank.



"Europe 1, one of the leading radio broadcasting stations in France, revealed that a total of 4,185 French or Franco-Israeli individuals were fighting alongside the Israeli army on the front in Gaza. This is the largest contingent after that of the US," he reported to a Turkish news agency on Monday.



Earlier concerns have been echoed by various organizations, including the Association France Palestine Solidarite (AFPS), which has issued a statement calling for accountability for French nationals engaged in war crimes.



AFPS has not only expressed concerns about the potential involvement of French settlers in war crimes in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem but has also emphasized the necessity of holding French nationals accountable if they are found to be implicated in abuses against the Palestinian population.

