Ecuador’S Swift Move For Energy Reform

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) During an electricity crisis, Ecuador's President Daniel Noboa submitted an Energy Competitiveness Bill to the National Assembly.



The bill, marked as an economic urgency, allows a 30-day period for legislative action.



This move comes as hydroelectric plants face reduced water flow, leading to significant power shortages.



The Assembly announced its intention to process this vital bill swiftly.



In his communication, President Noboa highlighted the severe impact of the energy crisis on Ecuador's economy and productivity.



The government estimates a loss of 600 million dollars by year's end due to power rationing since October 27.







Recent rains have temporarily alleviated the issue, halting energy cuts until January 1, 2024.



Energy and Mines Minister Andrea Arrobo stated that the bill aims to enhance employment, investment, and energy efficiency.



It also seeks to foster economic growth and clean, efficient energy innovation.



This proposal is President Noboa's second urgent legislation since his inauguration on November 23, following a tax reform law expected to generate significant revenue in 2024.



In summary, the Energy Competitiveness Bill is a crucial step for Ecuador, addressing immediate power crises and promoting long-term economic and energy efficiency.



As the country grapples with these challenges, the bill represents a strategic move to stabilize and improve the national energy landscape.

