Argentina’S Bold Step Towards Economic Freedom

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Argentina's President Javier Milei has launched a 366-article decree to deregulate the nation's crippled economy.



Announced through national broadcasts, the decree targets oppressive legal and institutional structures, aiming for national rejuvenation.



It declares a public emergency across various sectors until the end of 2025.



The decree mandates nationwide deregulation of trade, services, and industry.



Milei emphasized that all restrictions hampering market freedom and private initiatives would be nullified.



His goal is to reconstruct Argentina, restore individual freedom, and dismantle growth-inhibiting regulations.



The decree includes repealing laws across healthcare, pharmaceuticals, tourism, and sports sectors, among the significant changes.







It also permits the privatization of Aerolíneas Argentinas and embraces an open skies policy, encouraging competition among airlines.



Further, it plans to convert state-owned enterprises into corporations, modernize labor laws, and reform the Customs Code to boost trade.



Scheduled for implementation on December 21, the decree represents a comprehensive approach to revitalizing Argentina's economy.



Additionally, Milei plans to call extraordinary Congress sessions to support these reforms with a legislative package, urging lawmakers to partake in this ambitious change.



However, the decree's announcement was met with protests in Buenos Aires, reflecting public dissent.



This move sets a critical stage for Argentina, where legislators and citizens alike must navigate the balance between economic freedom and social stability.

