Italy's (abandoned) plan to send five AMX "Ghibli" fighters to Ukraine in 2023 marked a strategic shift, emphasizing the aircraft's relevance in modern conflicts.



Since 1989, the AMX, equipped with a range of bombs, missiles, and systems like the AIM-9L Sidewinder and MAA-1 Piranha, has been effective in ground attacks and reconnaissance.



The AMX Ghibli has proven its mettle in Bosnia, Afghanistan, and Libya despite being overshadowed by larger aircraft in global conflicts.



Its design and capabilities were custom-tailored for the Italian and Brazilian Air Forces, leading to a production run that prioritized quality and specialization.







The AMX, powered by a Rolls-Royce turbofan for speeds up to 0.86 Mach, specializes in low-altitude precision strikes, differentiating it from fighters like the F-16 and Dassault Rafale .



Deploying the AMX to Ukraine could have marked its shift to an international strategic tool, highlighting its adaptability and cost-effectiveness.

Advanced sensors and armaments ensure the AMX remains competitive in the arena of modern warfare.



Its capability to carry a wide array of weaponry allows for strategic flexibility across diverse mission profiles.



This jet exemplifies the successful Brazil-Italy aerospace partnership, highlighting their commitment to defense collaboration.



As geopolitical landscapes shift, the demand for versatile, effective, and economical fighter-bombers like the AMX Ghibli is expected to increase.



Nations seeking to enhance their defense capabilities without the high costs associated with cutting-edge jets might find the AMX an attractive option.



Redefining the AMX's international role could rejuvenate this classic fighter-bomber, maintaining its relevance in military aviation.



With strategic reforms and sustained growth, the AMX Ghibli could continue to play a crucial role in shaping the future of aerial combat.

