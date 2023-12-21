Ceasefire Stumbles: Israel-Hamas Talks Delayed

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The journey towards a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas has encountered several hurdles.



Initially, there was optimism for peace, but disagreements about inspecting aid convoys caused delays.



These discussions were deemed serious by the United States and coincided with the United Nations Security Council struggling to agree on a temporary ceasefire.



Meanwhile, the situation in Gaza worsened, with a significant loss of life following an attack by Hamas and Israel's subsequent offensive.



During this tense period, the Israeli military planned new evacuations in southern Gaza.



This move indicated that intense fighting might persist until a ceasefire is achieved. However, there's a glimpse of hope for a more lasting peace.



Hamas has started planning for the governance of Gaza and the West Bank. They expressed a desire to end the war, as The Wall Street Journal reported.



In an interesting development, a confidential document from a Saudi think tank suggested exiling Hamas' leaders to Algeria.







It also proposed deploying an Arab peacekeeping force in Gaza and forming a transitional Palestinian leadership.



Recent efforts have led to an agreement for a temporary ceasefire, facilitated by Qatar, Egypt, and the United States.



This agreement involved releasing a portion of those believed to be alive, including Israeli and Thai nationals.



However, the ceasefire faced challenges, like delayed releases and accusations of violating terms, and eventually collapsed, leading to renewed hostilities.



The implementation of the ceasefire was complex, and Hamas's actions during this period were seen as part of its psychological strategy against Israel.

