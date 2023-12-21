Opinion: OPEC’S Dominance May Have Waned

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) (Opinion) Once the undeniable titan of the oil world, OPEC finds its dominance possibly waning in the face of a rapidly changing energy landscape.



The organization's 2023 World Oil Outlook predicts a substantial surge in oil demand by 2045, an increase that surpasses the previous forecast by over 6 million barrels.



This significant revision suggests deeper changes are underway in the global oil market.



The evolving policies and gradual shift towards renewable energy, particularly in OECD countries, signal a diversifying energy world where OPEC's word is not the last.



Despite OPEC+'s significant production cuts during the 2020 pandemic to counter falling prices, this diversification continues to reshape the global energy market.



The increased oil and gas production in non-OPEC nations , notably the U.S., Brazil, and Guyana, is reshaping the industry's future.







Brazil's desire to participate in OPEC only as an observer and not as a full member speaks volumes about the current situation.



In the past, being a part of OPEC was considered an honor, but now it seems to be a burden.



Increased oil production outside OPEC, undermining its market dominance, has driven down prices in a complex global economy.

The role of geopolitical and economic factors cannot be overstated.



For instance, China's post-COVID-19 recovery and its growing oil demand intricately weave into the global oil narrative, affecting market dynamics.



OPEC+'s decision to cut production was a strategic move to support market stability amid economic slowdowns.



Yet it also highlights the organization's reactive position in a market increasingly influenced by many players and factors.



As we stand at this crossroads, it's clear that OPEC's once unchallenged reign is being questioned.



The rise in non-OPEC production and the world's gradual pivot to greener energies are not just trends but signals of a new era.



This doesn't mean OPEC is fading into irrelevance; instead, it must navigate this new terrain with strategic foresight and adaptability.



The future of oil is not written in stone, and as such, OPEC's story is far from over.



Its ability to adapt, collaborate, and reinvent its role will determine its place in the new oil economics.



As we witness this unfolding narrative, the only certainty is that the oil world of tomorrow will look vastly different from that of yesterday.

