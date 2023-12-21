X, Formerly Twitter, Hits Outage Shows 'Welcome To Your Timeline' And Ads, Not Tweets

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) X, previously recognized as Twitter, has been facing a worldwide outage since around 11 am on Thursday. Users attempting to use the platform through its website or app are greeted with a message saying 'Welcome to your timeline,' but are unable to view regular tweets in their feed.

The outage impacting X is extensive, as evidenced by over 70,000 reports on Downdetector from users unable to access the platform. Although the volume of reports is significant, the underlying cause of the disruption remains unidentified at this time.

During the outage, some users have reported being able to view ads and their tweets on their profiles, though they cannot see others' posts. They can search for specific profiles, which do appear, but the content of these profiles remains inaccessible. Many have taken to platforms like Facebook to express their concerns and verify the outage.

In response to the outage, a significant number of users have shifted to Spaces, a live-stream discussion feature on the X app. Interestingly, the hashtag 'TwitterDown' is trending on X despite the disruption. Users are actively sharing their frustrations and experiences, with some turning to alternate platforms to stay connected.

X has experienced similar outages before, with notable disruptions occurring in March and July of this year. In July, Downdetector logged over 13,000 reports of X being down in the US and the UK. Users received an error message saying,“Sorry, you are rate limited. Please wait a few moments then try again.” This wasn't an isolated incident, as a similar downtime was also recorded on March 6, impacting thousands.

The March outage caused several hours of service disruption, affecting users' ability to access links, images, and videos. During this period, the website's performance was slower than usual in certain areas, leading to widespread user frustration and inconvenience.

The social network X, owned by Elon Musk and previously known as Twitter, has experienced a global outage, preventing users from seeing tweets.

While X Pro, formerly known as TweetDeck, is also facing this problem early on Thursday.

Based on data from Down Detector, over 47,000 American users encountered problems accessing X and X Pro.

