339 Afghan Nationals Moved From Pakistan To Canada

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Canada's immigration department has recently moved 339 Afghan refugees from Pakistan to Canada. The transfer was made on a special charter flight as part of an ongoing relocation effort.

This move is the latest in a series of efforts by the Canadian government to assist Afghan citizens by providing them with safe passage and resettlement opportunities in Canada.

The immigration department of this country announced on Wednesday, on social media platform X, that approximately 339 Afghan migrants were transferred from Pakistan to the city of Toronto, Canada, on a charter flight.

The Canadian Immigration and Citizenship Department has added that the mentioned migrants will be relocated to 40 locations across Canada, especially in Windsor, Calgary, and St. John's.

This comes while the Canadian government had also announced on December 15 that 338 Afghan citizens were transferred to Canada from Pakistan on a charter flight.

The Canadian Immigration and Citizenship Department has added that reviewing previously received and qualified asylum applications is still ongoing.

It is worth mentioning that after the increase of the deportation of Afghan migrants from Pakistan, Canada has intensified the process of transferring migrants to that country.

The British government has recently transported over 200 Afghan refugees from Pakistan via a charter flight. This action is part of an effort to assist displaced Afghan nationals.

Pakistan has been escalating the forced deportation of Afghan migrants. In response, countries like the UK and Canada have stepped up their resettlement programs for these refugees.

The accelerated resettlement process by foreign nations aims to provide Afghan refugees with safer destinations and stability following their departure from Pakistan.

