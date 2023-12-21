US Envoy Deems Taliban's Year-Long University Ban For Girls 'Indefensible'

(MENAFN- Khaama Press)

The U.S. Special Representative for Afghanistan, marking one year since the ban on Afghan girls attending university, marked the Taliban's action as 'indefensible'.

Thomas West stated that the U.S. prioritizes women's access to education for the future of Afghanistan and its own interests.

The U.S. Special Envoy for Afghanistan wrote on the social media platform X that all Afghans he has spoken to are aware that Afghanistan needs a generation of female doctors, engineers, business leaders, and educators for progress and self-reliance.

The Taliban's Ministry of Higher Education announced on the 20th of December last year that education for girls at universities is suspended 'until further notice'.

in the past 12 months, despite protests from women within the country and global requests, the Taliban have done nothing to reopen universities to girls and, on the contrary, have imposed new restrictions on the social lives of women.

According to UNESCO, there has been a significant fluctuation in the number of female university students in Afghanistan over the past two decades. In 2001, the number of female students enrolled in universities was around five thousand. This figure saw a substantial increase over the years, reaching nearly one hundred thousand by 2021.

However, in a stark reversal, the number dramatically plummeted to zero by 2023. This drastic decline highlights the severe impact of the recent educational restrictions and bans imposed on female students in the country.

In a report, the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) noted that the deprivation of education has led to girls facing early and forced marriages.

On the first anniversary of their educational deprivation, girls are requesting the Taliban administration to reopen university gates for them.

