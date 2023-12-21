Wireless Phone Chargers Market: Automotive Manufacturers' Push Towards In-Car Wireless Charging Systems

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Dec. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Wireless Phone Chargers Market 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

New research on the Wireless Phone Chargers Market report unveils the market trajectory from 2023 to 2028, emphasizing the rapid market expansion.

The report offers a detailed analysis of the key factors influencing the market, including cutting-edge trends, driving forces, and potential roadblocks. Market experts have identified the integration of wireless charging in modern smartphones, the quest for a universal charging solution, and an uptick in global smartphone shipments as pivotal in propelling market growth.

Segmentation of the wireless phone chargers market is meticulously laid out into:



By Type:

Inductive

Magnetic resonance

Radio frequency



By Distribution Channel:

Offline Online

Furthermore, the geographical landscape of the market is dissected into North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa, highlighting the regions poised for significant expansion.

Emerging Market Trends and Influencers

An in-depth industry analysis identifies the increasing adoption of wireless charging options in vehicles as a momentous factor driving demand. The installation of wireless charging docks in public spaces and retail venues, together with automotive manufacturers' push towards promoting in-car wireless charging systems, is expected to bolster market growth extensively.

Our market analysis covers an array of dimensions, including a comprehensive assessment of the market size, forecasts, and a full industry analysis. Clients looking to solidify their market presence will find the vendor analysis segment particularly invaluable. The report evaluates the performance and offerings of leading market vendors, ultimately enabling informed decision-making.

Our strategic analysis is rooted in a combination of primary and secondary research, engaging with key figures in the industry to ensure accuracy and reliability. Market dynamics such as profit, pricing strategies, competitive intensity, and promotional tactics are scrutinized to present a holistic view of the market landscape.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes



Aircharge

Anker Technology UK Ltd.

Apple Inc.

Belkin International Inc.

BEZALEL Inc.

Energizer Holdings Inc.

iOttie Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Mojo Mobility Inc.

Naztech Technologies

Nucurrent Inc.

Ossia Inc.

Powermat Technologies Ltd.

Qualcomm Inc.

Renesas Electronics Corp.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Sony Group Corp.

TYLT Inc.

ZAGG Inc. ZENS Consumer BV

