HUMBL Launches New HUMBL.Com Platform And Verification Features

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) San Diego, California, Dec. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HUMBL, Inc. (OTC: HMBL) announced today that it has launched an updated HUMBL platform with enhanced features for consumers, corporations and governments to communicate, interact and transact with each other on a verified platform.



The HUMBL platform is built on fully verified profiles, and is connected to a digital wallet and web platform, with search, marketplace and social media functionality. A core goal of the platform is to improve the authenticity and quality of interactions and transactions on the web.

HUMBL allows fully verified users to discover, pay, chat, communicate and transact with each other in safer and more authenticated ways than traditional Web 2 platforms.

“Major Web 2 platforms have problems with fake user profiles, ads, sellers, information, merchandise, reviews, bots, and more, which can make authenticated transactions challenging,” said Brian Foote, CEO of HUMBL.“Our goal at HUMBL is to grow a Web 3 platform that makes it safer and easier for fully verified users to discover, communicate and transact with each other in a more trusted environment.”

HUMBL - Key Features



Verified profiles

Digital wallets

Direct messages

Multimedia compound posts (GIFs, Videos, Voice Recordings, etc).

Expanded and longer character limits on posts

HUMBL Pro+ users have the flexibility to generate open or closed groups and channels enabling public or private content, events and more

HUMBL Pro+ integrations include a 4-tier structure, with each tier unlocking more features HUMBL Chat real-time audio and video conferencing services

HUMBL Chat - Key Features

HUMBL Chat is now also available on HUMBL, for real-time audio and video conferencing on the platform; allowing for the connection and management of verified peer groups, professional groups, corporate or government audiences.

HUMBL Chat users can now conduct live AMA's, Q+A sessions, courses, webinars, and more, with high quality audio and video conferencing quality available around the world.



Immersive audio and video conferencing experiences

Share live and recorded content on the platform

Host live AMA's, Q+A's, classes, demos and authenticated product sales Grow and join communities, groups, fan bases, courses, classes, virtual meetups and more

As part of HUMBL Pro+ subscription services, HUMBL Pro+ users can now also record and share their HUMBL Chat session recordings to multiple video or social media platforms, as well.

HUMBL Chat recently hosted live Q+A's with current and former athletes from the UFC, and MLB, to engage with real, verified fans, while selling authenticated merchandise to them on the platform.

CLEAR Identity Verification ​

As part of the enhanced HUMBL, HUMBL is also proud to announce it​ ​has ​integrat​ed​​ CLEAR​'s secure identity technology ​to allow HUMBL users to seamlessly affirm their identity and create a visible indicator proving the user's identity has been verified. ​

“A key value proposition of HUMBL is to deliver a web platform with verified profiles, so that users can interact and transact with each other in a more trusted environment,” said Brian Foote, CEO of HUMBL.“Working with CLEAR, a ​secure​​ identity leader, makes it easier and more frictionless for customers to join and use the platform.”

About HUMBL

HUMBL is a technology platform with product lines including the HUMBL WalletTM, HUMBL Search EngineTM, HUMBL SocialTM, HUMBL TicketsTM, HUMBL MarketplaceTM and HUMBL AuthenticsTM. HUMBL has performed digital integrations with athletes and teams from the AFL, NCAA, MLB, UFC, WNFC, NASCAR Xfinity, World Surfing, World Rugby and more.

HUMBL also has a commercial division for the customization or white-labeling of its digital wallet and web platform, in areas such as government and professional sports.

HUMBL is the Official Technology Platform of the Arena Football League (AFL).

HUMBL also recently launched the first digital wallet for a municipal government in the State of California.

For more information, please visit: HUMBL .

​​ Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by the use of the words "may," "will," "should," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "continue," "estimates," "projects," "intends," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the Company's ability to successfully execute its expanded business strategy, including by entering into definitive agreements with suppliers, commercial partners and customers; general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in technology and methods of marketing, delays in completing various engineering and manufacturing programs, changes in customer order patterns, changes in product mix, continued success in technical advances and delivering technological innovations, shortages in components, production delays due to performance quality issues with outsourced components, regulatory requirements and the ability to meet them, government agency rules and changes, and various other factors beyond the Company's control. Except as may be required by law, HUMBL undertakes no obligation, and does not intend, to update these forward-looking statements after the date of this release.

Company Information

HUMBL, Inc.

Email: ...

Website: HUMBL