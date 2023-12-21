Arbaaz Khan Set To Tie The Knot With Make-Up Artiste Shura Khan

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Dec 21 (IANS) Bollywood actor-producer Arbaaz Khan, who was most recently seen in the streaming series 'Tanaav', is set to tie the knot once again.

Arbaaz, who has been reportedly dating make-up artiste Shura Khan, is set to take the plunge and take their story forward.

As per a media report, Arbaaz and Shura will take the wedding vows in an intimate ceremony on December 24.

The couple reportedly met on the sets of Arbaaz's upcoming film 'Patna Shukla'. However, both Arbaaz and Shura have remained tight-lipped about their relationship and have not shared any official statement about their wedding.

The actor was earlier married to Malaika Arora before the two officially parted ways in May 2017. Malaika went on to date Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor and continues to go strong.

Despite their separation, Malaika and Arbaaz remain co-parents to their son, Arhaan.

Arbaaz also dated actress Giorgia Andriani for several years after his divorce. The two parted ways as was confirmed by Giorgia Andriani a few days ago.

