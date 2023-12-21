17 Bangladeshi Companies Participating In Heimtextil Frankfurt 2024

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor) Dhaka: Heimtextil 2024 will be taking place in Frankfurt on January 9-12, 2024, where over 2,600 exhibitors will present their new products. More than 17 companies from Bangladesh will be showcasing their products at the expo including bed linen, kitchen linen and towels.

The event is ready to present significant highlights including Heimtextil Trends 24/25, impactful programmes for visitors and contents on Interior Architecture, Hospitality, Sleep, and Sustainability, said a release.

Over 100 exhibitors are set to showcase their products from nations such as Bangladesh, India, Egypt, Belgium, China, Greece, Italy and Turkey. More than 17 companies from Bangladesh will be showcasing their products in hall level 10, 6 and 4 including bed linen, kitchen linen, and towels.

Renowned companies like ACS Textiles (Bangladesh) Ltd, Karupannya Rangpur Ltd, Towel Tex Ltd and Zaber and Zubair Fabrics Limited will be among the participants. Classical Handmade Products Bd Ltd is participating in carpet section Hall 5.1.

In 2024, Heimtextil is introducing the Carpets and Rugs segment at the new Hall 5.1, offering a diverse range of products like fitted, handmade, custom-made carpets, machine-made woven carpets, mats, dirt-absorbing carpets, rugs, and runners.

Additionally, the Export Promotion Bureau (EPB) is set to have a pavilion at the show.

In 2023, the top visitor countries were Germany, Pakistan, Italy, Turkey, the United States, Great Britain, France, the Netherlands, Spain, India and Greece.

T