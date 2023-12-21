Yolo Investments Launches New Flagship Fund

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire)

Yolo Investments has announced its new Yolo II L.P fund which will raise capital for expansion into blockchain and other emerging sectors.

London, UK, 21st December 2023, ZEX PR WIRE , Yolo Investments has announced the launch of its new flagship investment fund, targeting a capital raise of €100 million, as it further expands its fast-growing ecosystem of investments across gaming, blockchain, fintech and other technologies such as renewable energies.

Yolo Fund II L.P

Building on its previous fund, Yolo Investment's new fund, Yolo Fund II L.P., is structured as a Guernsey-registered limited partnership and is licensed by the Guernsey Financial Services Commission (GFSC).

Yolo Investments ' first flagship fund, launched in 2019, invested in over 100 assets, spanning an AUM (assets under management) above €600 million, with an IRR (internal return rate) exceeding 40%. In tandem with the fund's approval, the GFSC also approved the investment manager license for Yolo GP Limited, which will act as the fund's investment manager.

Tim Heath , Founder and GP at Yolo Investments , stated that:

“Over the last few years, Yolo Investments has grown from a simple philosophy to leverage General Partner expertise, capital and network to help early-stage companies thrive into an established Venture Capital fund with more than half a billion euros in assets under management. With the launch of Yolo Fund II, we are even better placed to identify and support high-growth potential opportunities across gaming, fintech, and blockchain.”

The €100m fund will constitute an initial raise of €50m, alongside which a further €50m will be committed by Yolo Investments GPs, and invested into globally distributed gaming, fintech, and blockchain-related asset classes.

About Yolo Investments

Yolo Investments is a venture capital firm focused on seed and A-stage investment opportunities across the gaming, crypto and fintech sectors. Based in Guernsey, Yolo Investment's mission is to invest in tech startups led by outstanding people with bright ideas focused on innovation and disrupting the industry norms.

