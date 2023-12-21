Why Marcos Jr Wants To Go Toe-To-Toe With China

(MENAFN- Asia Times) MANILA –“China-Philippines relations are at a crossroads. Faced with the choice of where to go, the Philippines must act with caution,” warned Wang Yi, China's top diplomat during a recent testy conversation with his Filipino counterpart, Enrique Manalo.

According to a readout of the exchange, China squarely blamed the Southeast Asian nation for rising tensions by claiming that the“root cause is that the Philippines has changed its longstanding policy stance, reneged on its own commitments, continued to provoke and stir trouble at sea, and undermined China's legal rights.”

For the Philippines, however, it's China that is provoking tensions by bullying smaller rival claimants. Over the past six months, the Philippines and China have been involved in multiple incidents in the disputed waters, raising fears of armed conflict in the vital international waterway.

Chinese maritime forces have repeatedly swarmed and, at times, even water cannoned Philippine resupply missions to the hotly-disputed Second Thomas Shoal, which hosts a small detachment of Filipino marines.

Beijing has warned of potential military intervention should Manila press ahead with fortifying the BRP Sierra Madre, the grounded vessel that precariously serves as a de facto military base in the maritime area.

Frustrated by the“poor direction” of bilateral relations and anxious about unwanted clashes in the South China Sea, Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr has gone for nothing less than a“paradigm shift” in his country's foreign policy.

Though scant on details, the Filipino president, fresh from a fruitful visit to Tokyo, underscored the need for the Philippines to do what“we have not done before” and consider new measures to“move the needle” to Manila's benefit.

By all indications, Marcos Jr is expected to adopt an increasingly assertive stance in the South China Sea in tandem with key Western allies and, if current trends persist, even reconsider his generally conciliatory rhetoric towards the Asian superpower.

Few saw this shift coming under the Philippine leader. Before becoming the Philippines' 17th president, Ferdinand“Bongbong” Marcos Jr was largely dismissed as a wimp, including by his predecessor.

Rodrigo Duterte once described him as a“spoiled brat” and a“weak leader.” Even his own late father, the former Filipino dictator, worried that his son might end u

a“spoiled and hated” princeling.