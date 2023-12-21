Sara Crate Appointed Chief Executive Officer Of SCAN's Homebase Medical Group

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, December 21, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- SCAN Group , a diversified not-for-profit healthcare company whose holdings include SCAN Health Plan, one of the nation's largest and fastest growing not-for-profit Medicare Advantage plans, announces that Sara Crate has been named CEO of Homebase Medical . Homebase Medical is a provider group that provides palliative care, chronic disease management, care transition management and in-depth personal health assessments to people in their homes.Crate brings to Homebase Medical more than 25 years of experience in the healthcare sector, including extensive experience delivering growth for healthcare organizations and pioneering modes of in-home care delivery. Her forte is in guiding companies through periods of growth, aiding them in constructing and expanding their operations and implementing effective go-to-market strategies.“Sara Crate is the right person to lead Homebase Medical,” said Dr. Sachin H. Jain, CEO of SCAN Group and SCAN Health Plan.“As the organization continues to evolve and expand, her wide-ranging experience in innovating home-based care for older adults and expertise in scalability and strategic partnerships are a great fit for the future of the company.”“I am thrilled to take the helm of Homebase Medical and lead this amazing team,” said Crate.“I am eager to expand the innovative clinician-first care model provided by Homebase Medical, aiming to reach more members and enhance their overall health and wellbeing.”Crate previously served as chief commercial officer for Dispatch Health, a platform that provides comprehensive and trusted medical care in the comfort of home to people with serious health concerns, and as the chief sales officer at Honor, a home care network for older adults with an advanced care platform technology.Crate has also held various leadership roles at Evolent Health, Walgreens/Take Care Health and Whole Health Management.Homebase Medical launched in Spring of 2022 and was formed through SCAN's first-ever acquisition of The Residentialist Group (TRG).Homebase Medical*, a subsidiary of SCAN Group, brings together over 20 years of house call experience in partnership with more than 40 advanced practice clinicians and clinical support staff. In 2024, Homebase Medical expects to conduct over 50,000 in-home patient visits.* Other provider groups are available in SCAN's networkAbout SCAN GroupSCAN Group, a mission-driven not-for-profit organization, is dedicated to tackling some of the biggest issues in healthcare for older adults, including chronic illness, access to care, homelessness, inequities, and loneliness. SCAN Group's Medicare Advantage health plan, SCAN Health Plan, is one of the nation's foremost not-for-profit Medicare Advantage plans and serves more than 287,000 members in California, Arizona, Nevada, Texas and in 2024, New Mexico. Independence at Home, a SCAN Health Plan community service, provides vitally needed services and support to seniors and their caregivers. Since 2020, SCAN has launched three mission-aligned medical groups, including Healthcare in Action, Welcome Health, and myPlace Health (a joint venture with Commonwealth Care Alliance), each of which focuses on meeting the needs of older adults. Additionally, in 2022 SCAN acquired The Residentialist Group, now known as HomeBase Medical, to support chronic disease management and palliative care for older adults in the home. SCAN's care delivery affiliates collectively serve more than 36,000 members. To learn more, visit or follow SCAN on Twitter @scanhealthplan.

