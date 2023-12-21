Highlights From Construction Links Network - December 21, 2023

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) The latest news, blogs and videos for the construction and building industry.

SUNDRE, ALBERTA, CANADA, December 21, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Construction Links Network is a unique news platform where members "Get More Eyes" on their digital content and increasing their SEO.The network includes thousands of Canadian construction managers, contractors, developers, building managers, property managers, architects, designers, engineers, government officials and more.Members use this platform to share and onboard their digital content including news releases, company announcements, blogs, podcasts, webinars, case studies, whitepapers, videos and more.Content this week includes:.ConTech Trends and Innovations – No. 38.Setting the Bar for Major Projects in Western Canada : West Calgary Ring Road.A Look Back at a Year of Collaboration and Groundbreaking Innovation.Breathe Easy, Stay Hydrated, Respiratory Protection and Dehydration in the Workplace.TrueLook Customer Project Highlights.ASSE Seeks Working Group Members to Update National Standard ASSE / IAPMO 6000.Green IT: Sustainable Information Technologies.Canadian housing starts continue to trend higher in November.The Daniels Corporation, Choice Properties REIT, and Habitat for Humanity GTA Partner to Build a Forever Home.That's a net-zero wrap: Groundbreaking deep retrofits prove panelization can make old homes net-zero.Canadian building construction investment rises in October.City of Toronto selects winning design to turn downtown paved space into a green-space.IAPMO Seeks Technical Subcommittee Members for Development of American National Standard IAPMO Z1388.Saskatchewan Adopts 2020 National Construction Codes.B.C. Highway Contractors Celebrated for Innovation and ExcellenceJoin industry peers by subscribing to the popular Round Up News Magazine delivered to over 7,500 industry subscribers every Thursday morning.AboutEstablished in 2003, Construction Links Network is a peer-to-peer content sharing platform specifically for the construction, building and design community. Arnie Gess, publisher, and president operates his business in Sundre, Alberta, Canada overlooking the beautiful Rocky Mountains.

Arnie Gess

Construction Links Network

+1 403-589-4832

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube