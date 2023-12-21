Immunophotonics Announces Research Collaboration To Study Combination Of Its Lead Asset With Radiotherapy

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SAINT LOUIS, MISSOURI, USA, December 21, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Immunophotonics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotech company focused on the discovery and development of novel immune-activating drugs, has announced a research collaboration with Johnson & Johnson Enterprise Innovation Inc. (JJEI) to explore the use of radiation in conjunction with Immunophotonics' lead clinical asset, IP-001, as a novel immunotherapy approach for the treatment of solid tumor cancers.Under the terms of the agreement, JJEI will conduct non-clinical research to investigate the combination of radiation therapy with IP-001, a proprietary multimodal immunoadjuvant with antigen depot capabilities that, when combined with radiation, is intended to improve patient outcomes. Radiation is one of the most common therapies available to treat solid tumors, typically for early stage or locally advanced cancer; however, the recurrence of cancer after radiotherapy is one of the major challenges in solid tumor cancer treatment, leading to metastasis and cancer-related death. Progression following routine radiation treatment may occur due to radioresistance, as well as circulating tumor cells and micro-metastases that remain untreated. IP-001, when combined with loco-regional procedures such as radiation, is intended to trigger a systemic, tumor specific adaptive immune response – ideally targeting these untreated micro-metastases and thereby reducing cancer recurrence rates."This collaboration agreement represents a compelling opportunity to broaden the potential applications of IP-001 and its underlying technology platform,” commented Immunophotonics CEO Lu Alleruzzo.“We look forward to seeing this collaboration help further unlock the potential of our novel drug and serve as a natural extension of the emerging field of Interventional Immuno-OncologyTM.”About IP-001IP-001 is a proprietary glycan polymer that acts both as an antigen depot and a potent, multimodal immune stimulant capable of inducing immunological responses against cancer. It is designed to (1) prolong the availability of the target antigens (whether it is sourced through formulation or tumoricidal therapies), (2) facilitate the recruitment and activation of innate immune cells such as antigen-presenting cells (APCs), (3) increase the uptake of the tumor antigens into the APCs, and (4) lead to a downstream adaptive immune response against the antigenic targets. This systemic, adaptive immune response then seeks out and eliminates its target throughout the body.About ImmunophotonicsImmunophotonics, Inc. is a privately owned clinical-stage biotech company pioneering the field of Interventional Immuno-OncologyTM. IP-001, which is the first asset from the company's intellectual property platform and is currently administered in multiple clinical trials, has the potential to overcome the local defenses of the tumor microenvironment to enable a tumor-specific anticancer immune response in solid tumor indications. By combining routine interventions that use energy to destroy tumors, such as ablation or radiation, with intratumoral injection of its proprietary immunoadjuvant, IP-001, Immunophotonics aims to trigger a systemically active cancer immunotherapy, also known as an abscopal effect. The company's world headquarters is in St. Louis, Missouri, USA, and its European headquarters is in Bern, Switzerland.Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking StatementsThis press release may contain forward-looking statements. Such statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and numerous factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those made or implied herein. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and Immunophotonics, Inc. undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

